England Opens World's Longest Coastal Path Inspired by Paul Theroux as Author Prepares Final Travel Book, "True North: On the Road in Canada"

Four Decades After "The Kingdom by the Sea," the UK Transforms a Literary Journey into a 2,689-mile National Trail
LONDON and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 40 years after Paul Theroux chronicled Britain's coastline in "The Kingdom by the Sea," England has officially opened the King Charles III Coast Path, the world's longest continuous coastal walking route. Spanning 2,689 miles, the trail invites travelers to retrace—and reinterpret—one of the most iconic journeys in modern travel writing.
First published in 1983, "The Kingdom by the Sea" chronicled Theroux's three-month journey around Britain's coast during a turbulent moment in modern history—the Falklands War between Britain and Argentina. "It was like two bald men fighting over a comb," Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges famously remarked. Yet soldiers on both sides died, and the British public followed the conflict closely, as Theroux witnessed firsthand while staying in coastal bed-and-breakfasts, often watching the news alongside his hosts in shared TV rooms.
Blending sharp observation with cultural insight, Theroux captured a pre-digital world—without internet or mobile phones—portraying a hard-up but undaunted Britain of the 1980s. Today, that same coastline has been unified into a 2,689-mile public path, completed and officially opened in March 2026.
This path makes literal what Theroux made literary. It transforms storytelling into a lived experience.
The Rise of Slow Travel
The Coast Path opens amid growing demand for slow, immersive travel, echoing Theroux's observational style decades before it became a global movement. From remote cliffs to historic fishing villages, the route offers a continuous journey through England's evolving identity—encouraging deeper engagement with place and culture.
Theroux's Final Journey: "True North: On the Road in Canada"
As England reimagines Theroux's past, the author is embarking on his final travel narrative. His forthcoming book, "True North: On the Road in Canada" (releasing September 22, 2026), chronicles a cross-country journey from Newfoundland to Vancouver—offering a panoramic portrait of Canada through personal history, cultural insight, and encounters across a vast and diverse nation.
Blending long-distance travel with intimate observation, the book explores identity, distance, and why Canada remains culturally distinct from the United States, featuring conversations with writers, Indigenous leaders, and communities across the country.
Pre-order "True North: On the Road in Canada" on Amazon: https://a.co/d/08CBsPy2
Learn more about Paul Theroux: www.paultheroux.com
A Defining Moment in Travel
Together, these milestones reflect a shift in how we experience the world:
- 1983: A solitary writer documents Britain's coast
- 2026: The coastline becomes fully accessible
- Now: Theroux undertakes his final cross-continental journey
As travel becomes more accessible, the story raises timely questions: What is lost when every path is mapped? And what does it mean to truly discover a place today?
Media Angles
- Walking England's Coast Path: Following in Theroux's Footsteps
- The Rise of Slow Travel in a Hyperconnected World
- What Happens When Exploration Becomes Accessible?
- Why Travel Writing Is Harder Than Ever
- From Coastal Britain to Continental Canada
About Paul Theroux
Paul Theroux is the author of more than 50 books, including The Great Railway Bazaar, The Mosquito Coast, and Deep South. A recipient of the Royal Geographical Society's Patron's Medal, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential travel writers of his generation. He lives in Hawai'i and Cape Cod.
Media Contact
Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com
SOURCE Paul Theroux
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