England Opens World's Longest Coastal Path Inspired by Paul Theroux as Author Prepares Final Travel Book, "True North: On the Road in Canada"

"It was like two bald men fighting over a comb," Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges famously remarked. Post this

Blending sharp observation with cultural insight, Theroux captured a pre-digital world—without internet or mobile phones—portraying a hard-up but undaunted Britain of the 1980s. Today, that same coastline has been unified into a 2,689-mile public path, completed and officially opened in March 2026.

This path makes literal what Theroux made literary. It transforms storytelling into a lived experience.

The Rise of Slow Travel

The Coast Path opens amid growing demand for slow, immersive travel, echoing Theroux's observational style decades before it became a global movement. From remote cliffs to historic fishing villages, the route offers a continuous journey through England's evolving identity—encouraging deeper engagement with place and culture.

Theroux's Final Journey: "True North: On the Road in Canada"

As England reimagines Theroux's past, the author is embarking on his final travel narrative. His forthcoming book, "True North: On the Road in Canada" (releasing September 22, 2026), chronicles a cross-country journey from Newfoundland to Vancouver—offering a panoramic portrait of Canada through personal history, cultural insight, and encounters across a vast and diverse nation.

Blending long-distance travel with intimate observation, the book explores identity, distance, and why Canada remains culturally distinct from the United States, featuring conversations with writers, Indigenous leaders, and communities across the country.

Pre-order "True North: On the Road in Canada" on Amazon: https://a.co/d/08CBsPy2

Learn more about Paul Theroux: www.paultheroux.com

A Defining Moment in Travel

Together, these milestones reflect a shift in how we experience the world:

1983: A solitary writer documents Britain's coast

2026: The coastline becomes fully accessible

Now: Theroux undertakes his final cross-continental journey

As travel becomes more accessible, the story raises timely questions: What is lost when every path is mapped? And what does it mean to truly discover a place today?

Media Angles

Walking England's Coast Path: Following in Theroux's Footsteps

The Rise of Slow Travel in a Hyperconnected World

What Happens When Exploration Becomes Accessible?

Why Travel Writing Is Harder Than Ever

From Coastal Britain to Continental Canada

About Paul Theroux

Paul Theroux is the author of more than 50 books, including The Great Railway Bazaar, The Mosquito Coast, and Deep South. A recipient of the Royal Geographical Society's Patron's Medal, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential travel writers of his generation. He lives in Hawai'i and Cape Cod.

Media Contact

Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE Paul Theroux