Enhance Focus and Performance with Citicoline: Vitaae® for College Students, Available on Amazon

To help students rise to these challenges, SANE MD is proud to introduce Vitaae®—now available on Amazon—designed to support cognitive health and empower students to achieve their academic goals.

"College students face unique cognitive challenges, from managing stress to staying focused during intensive study sessions," says Dr. Matt Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "Vitaae®, powered by citicoline, is designed to support brain health and help students maintain mental clarity throughout the semester."

Academic success goes beyond just passing exams; it reflects a student's ability to grasp and apply complex concepts, which is what employers are looking for in potential candidates. Maintaining a strong GPA is often seen as a reflection of a student's dedication and intellectual growth, signaling to potential employers that they are prepared for the challenges of the professional world.

"Vitaae® offers college students a science-backed solution to enhance their cognitive performance, making it easier to excel academically while maintaining focus," adds Jonathan Bailor, founder and CEO of SANE MD. "In today's competitive job market, maintaining cognitive health during college can have lasting benefits for career success."

CDP choline supplements are increasingly popular among those seeking natural solutions for brain fog and cognitive issues. However, Vitaae® stands out as more than just a citicoline supplement. It is also carefully formulated with other key ingredients that contribute to both mental and physical health. These include folate, acetyl-L-carnitine, and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), which have been selected for their ability to support brain function, reduce inflammation, and boost overall vitality. This comprehensive approach ensures that students are not only mentally sharp but also physically resilient as they navigate the demands of college life.

"Chronic neuroinflammation can not only impair mental health but also manifest in physical symptoms like persistent cough and throat irritation," explains Dr. Olesiak. "By targeting this inflammation, citicoline supplements and other natural ingredients in Vitaae® help students maintain both cognitive and physical well-being, ensuring they are in peak condition to meet academic challenges head-on."

For college students ready to unlock their academic potential, Vitaae® is just a click away. Available now on Amazon, it's the easiest way to invest in both cognitive health and your future success.

Vitaae® is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon. For more information or to purchase Vitaae® on Amazon, visit: https://a.co/d/48ndneD

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors, scientists, and researchers around the world, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: SANE Solution.

SANE Vitaae® Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Microencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.

Media Contact

Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution, 1 (347) 979-1735, [email protected], https://sanesolution.com

SOURCE SANESolution