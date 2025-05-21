Enhance productivity with progeCAD 2026, the new version of a full native DWG/DXF CAD that runs on Windows and sells with perpetual licences.

"progeCAD 2026 offers an ever better way of creating, editing and documenting your DWG projects with no concerns about licence expiry and remains still affordable for every budget." - Marco Lucini, CEO at ProgeSOFT SA. Post this

The industry-specific implementations include a series of new commands for managing terrain profiles, such as POLYSEZ, AUTOCURVE, POINTTEXT, TEXTPOINT, support of 2D polylines and 3D splines as a model in the AutoSEZ command, and more BIM features, among which the conversion of .rvt and .rfa to .ifc files, the IFC validate command and the layers management of .ifc underlays in the BIM properties pane.

Highlighting the new industry-specific capabilities available for progeCAD 2026, it is worth mentioning the recent porting of two new plugins to progeCAD: Aplitop's tcpMDT for progeCAD intended for professionals in surveying, civil engineering, AEC industries, and SPCAD for progeCAD, the plugin for topography, cartography and cadastral mapping.

In terms of programming, progeCAD 2026 takes another leap forward contributing to greater compatibility of progeCAD with other applications by introducing completely refactored lisp interpreter, the Load Application command to load .arx, .crx, and .dbx files, and further corrections in IcARX , .NET and .VBA functions.

progeCAD Professional is a 2D/3D DWG/DXF CAD supporting AutoCAD® DWG versions 2.5 - 2026 and ensuring full compatibility for sharing DWG/DXF drawing files. Getting started with progeCAD is intuitive for those familiar with AutoCAD®. progeCAD Professional does even more organizing better a CAD professional daily design routine thanks to its extra tools included for free, such as the PDF to DWG converter, Surveying, GIS and Civil Features, Multilingual AI translator, Raster Draw (Raster Design® replacement), the Block Libraries Manager, the 3D AEC module, 3D PDF export, Qrcode generation, Perspective correction and Rubber Sheeting, the Artisan Render module, multiple file formats support to exchange data with other software applications, and more. progeCAD is the smart DWG CAD platform used by engineers, architects, construction professionals, interior designers, real estate developers, product designers, and the list can go on and on.

About Company

ProgeSOFT SA is a private software company which is specialized in cost-efficient CAD solutions. With large experience of operation in the CAD industry, ProgeSOFT offers the versatile CAD platforms for Windows and MAC and applications for architectural, mechanical, electrical, GIS, HVAC/Piping and some other industries. ProgeSOFT is also a founder and executive member of the IntelliCAD® Technology Consortium.

