Enhance Workplace Safety with Mastery Training Services' New Lockout Tagout Courses

NOVI, Mich., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastery Training Services is excited to announce the release of two comprehensive lockout tagout courses, designed to enhance safety and compliance by training both authorized and affected employees.

"Lockout Tagout for Authorized Workers" teaches Authorized employees the step-by-step procedures involved in safely and correctly performing lockout tagout. The course details notifying affected employees, the shutdown process, lockout isolation points, draining potential energy, and returning equipment to service.

"Lockout Tagout for Affected Workers" helps affected workers understand their role during lockout tagout procedures. The course details affected worker responsibilities, the Written Energy Control Plan, how to assist authorized employees, and the basics of locks and tags.

Available in both English and Spanish, each of these courses are accessible for $24.95 per learner on mastery.com. Worker safety when machines are being serviced is important for everyone's safety! For all courses related to lockout tagout procedures, click here.

For employers seeking to incorporate these courses into their training library or to train a larger group, tailored employer pricing is available upon request at [email protected].

Build a robust training program with Mastery Training Services' extensive online course library. Covering a wide array of topics from safety to business and leadership skills, all courses are SCORM-compliant and compatible with any Learning Management System.

Mastery Training Services' course library is crafted to serve the diverse training needs of organizations across various industries. If you're ready to empower your workforce with world-class training, click here.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

Rachel LaPointe, Mastery Training Services, 2486991704, [email protected], mastery.com

