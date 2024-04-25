Enhance Your Career at Gillette Stadium with NBI's Exclusive CLE Event Hosted by Young Money APAA Sports Agency's Jeet Bhatt and Ray Haija June 14, 2024

NBI dives into a transformative Continuing Legal Education immersive experience with legal industry experts to advance attorneys' professional development.

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Business Institute (NBI), a leading continuing education resource provider, invites legal professionals to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind continuing legal education (CLE) live event in an engaging sports and entertainment environment. The Gillette Stadium CLE, home of the New England Patriots, is planned for June 14, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm EST. Young Money APAA Sports Agency executives Jeet Bhatt, VP of Football Operations, Attorney, NFL Agent, and EVP of Football Operations Ray Haija will moderate and host the event. Music mogul Dwayne 'Lil' Wayne' Carter co-founded YMAPAA Sports Agency with Adie Von Gontard. Young Money also represents Patriots Cornerback (#29) Isaiah "Zay" Bolden. Bolden was a seventh-round draft pick and the only HBCU player selected in his draft year.

Legal professionals from around the country will come together and explore the fascinating intersection between law and professional sports, covering various practice areas, including contracts, business law, personal injury, etc. Attendees can learn new ideas, share perspectives, and make meaningful connections that can help advance their careers or businesses.

This full-day CLE course explores business law strategies, techniques, and insights derived from the high-stakes world of professional sports. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of contract drafting, high-profile endorsement and partnership deals, and the latest legal trends impacting the sports and legal industries.

Mr. Haija shares, "Our focus is on sharing strategies and best practices that can help attorneys parlay our experiences into their areas of legal expertise."

"I'm excited to discuss the evolving role of sports agents and how legal expertise can enhance the representation of athletes in today's competitive landscape," Mr. Bhatt continues.

Attendees will earn up to 3.5 CLE credits while exploring the intricacies of law in a distinctive setting, learning strategies to advance their practice, and experiencing a day out of the office.

Registration Information:

Date: June 14, 2024

Time: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Cost: $699 and $599 per additional seat

Location: Gillette Stadium One Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035

Website: www.nbi-sems.com

Product ID: 98960ER

Event Highlights Include:

Expert Sessions: Led by renowned legal experts Jeet Bhatt and Ray Haija , the course will cover critical topics such as crisis management in player contracts, legal strategies in handling criminal and civil matters, and compliance with league regulations.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, discuss industry trends, and share experiences in an engaging setting.

Guided Stadium Tours: Experience a behind-the-scenes look at Gillette Stadium, offering a glimpse into the world of professional sports outside the courtroom.

Unique Dining Experience: Enjoy specially curated meals that complement the distinctive atmosphere of Gillette Stadium.

Who Should Attend:

This program is designed for attorneys, litigation managers, paralegals, and other legal professionals interested in sports law and its application in high-stakes environments.

Detailed Course Schedule:

9:00 am - Doors Open

- Doors Open 10:00 am - Introduction by Jeet Bhatt and Ray Haija , including insights on developing the Young Money brand with CEO Lil' Wayne

Lunch - 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm

Sessions throughout the day will focus on contract negotiations, endorsement deals, NIL rights, and compliance with sports betting regulations.

2:15 pm - Guided Tour of Gillette Stadium.

About National Business Institute (NBI):

National Business Institute (NBI) is dedicated to providing practical, skill-based CLE seminars and online CLE courses. Enhancing professional knowledge through continuing education empowers our customers to serve their community better. Based in Altoona, Wisconsin, we embody the strong values and customer service associated with the Midwest, making us a trusted provider of continuing legal education and training since 1983. For more information, visit www.nbi-sems.com.

About Gillette Stadium:

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is the cornerstone of New England sports and entertainment. Home to the six-time NFL champs, New England Patriots, and the New England Revolution, this premier venue hosts various high-profile events, from NFL games and Major League Soccer matches to concerts and special events. Renowned for its innovative design and fan-friendly atmosphere, Gillette Stadium offers an unparalleled experience for visitors, solidifying its reputation as a top destination in the region.

