Enhanced Mixed Reality Navigation Technology Patents Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market® Platform

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo announces the auction of Enhanced Mixed Reality Navigation Technology Patents, available as Lot 186, on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market® platform.
The Enhanced Mixed Reality Navigation Technology Patents presents a unique portfolio compromising five U.S. patents, with a lifespan extending to 2042. This portfolio introduces an innovative immersive navigation technology in mixed reality environments, which features an interactive, multi-dimensional reference element that enhances user interaction and understanding of spatial positioning, direction, and content status. Ideal for virtual and augmented reality developers, gaming industry players, virtual event platforms, remote collaboration tool providers, educational and training program creators, medical service providers, and land developers, this portfolio offers a unique solution to the challenge of intuitive navigation in mixed reality spaces.
To request bidder credentials or to receive further information on this portfolio available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market® platform, contact Layna Guo at [email protected] or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market® (OTBA) platform, supporting patent brokerage, patent auctions and patent transactions, was built to further enhance Intellectual Property (IP) liquidity and transaction transparency. OTBA serves a broad community of active buyers and sellers, providing a platform to purchase or sell patents and patent applications globally. This market is supported by Ocean Tomo Transactions and affiliate international voice brokers.
Ocean Tomo provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; patent-focused business intelligence; portfolio development strategy; litigation support; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.
As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, financial, and strategic matters across all assets and value at risk.
J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.
Kristi L. Stathis, Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, +1 773 294 4360, [email protected], OceanTomo.com
