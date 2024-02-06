Enhanced Multiplex IHC Technology for Precision Oncology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the latest advancements surrounding Veracyte's multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay. Attendees will discover how coupling IHC and in situ hybridization (ISH) can help in cancer research and drug development. The featured speakers will discuss how spatial biology and image analysis can help provide actionable and efficient insights into the tumor microenvironment (TME).
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlock the potential of cutting-edge technology in oncology research. Dive into the latest breakthroughs in multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC) during this upcoming webinar about Veracyte's Brightplex® technology, a prominent example of multiplex IHC advancements. This webinar will explore innovative features that elevate the capabilities of this technology, providing a deeper understanding of not only the tumor microenvironment (TME) but also the critical imperative for biomarkers in the context of clinical trials.
Brightplex new features incorporate in situ hybridization (ISH) probes for the detection of RNA transcripts alongside traditional multiplex IHC biomarkers. This innovative approach allows the simultaneous detection of several protein expressions and RNA transcripts, facilitating a more complete understanding of the complex molecular dynamics within the TME. The technology is particularly relevant when no or poor antibodies are available for a specific target. Complex cell phenotypes can still be analyzed by combining RNA transcripts and proteins. The featured speakers will showcase how this multimodal technology can significantly enhance biomarker studies.
This webinar is in line with the ever-growing need for biomarkers in clinical trials. Biomarkers serve as indispensable tools for patient stratification, treatment response monitoring and overall trial success. The integration of advanced multiplex IHC technology not only expedites the identification of relevant biomarkers but also provides a more comprehensive understanding of their spatial context within the TME.
Register for this webinar where experts will walk attendees through the strengths of Veracyte's Brightplex technology and how their team can help your organization uncover insights on the underlying mechanisms of therapy response and resistance at the individual and cohort level.
Join experts from Veracyte, Jacques Fieschi, PhD, VP of Research & Development; and Aurélie Auguste, PhD, Director, Translational Data Analysis, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhanced Multiplex IHC Technology for Precision Oncology.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article