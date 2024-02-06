Enhanced Multiplex IHC Technology for Precision Oncology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Biomarkers serve as indispensable tools for patient stratification, treatment response monitoring and overall trial success. Post this

This webinar is in line with the ever-growing need for biomarkers in clinical trials. Biomarkers serve as indispensable tools for patient stratification, treatment response monitoring and overall trial success. The integration of advanced multiplex IHC technology not only expedites the identification of relevant biomarkers but also provides a more comprehensive understanding of their spatial context within the TME.

Register for this webinar where experts will walk attendees through the strengths of Veracyte's Brightplex technology and how their team can help your organization uncover insights on the underlying mechanisms of therapy response and resistance at the individual and cohort level.

Join experts from Veracyte, Jacques Fieschi, PhD, VP of Research & Development; and Aurélie Auguste, PhD, Director, Translational Data Analysis, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhanced Multiplex IHC Technology for Precision Oncology.

