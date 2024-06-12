I love the fact that eMazzanti is always there for you when you call. Their techs resolved the operating system issues and came onsite to ensure the firewall was activated and running properly. Their timeframe is impeccable. Post this

According to the study, the success of the initial engagement led to an ongoing partnership, with eMazzanti providing essential monitoring, timely technical guidance, and assistance with purchasing and licensing. For the one-man IT staff at East Hanover, eMazzanti expertise and responsiveness has proved transformative.

"I love the fact that eMazzanti is always there for you when you call. Their techs resolved the operating system issues and came onsite to ensure the firewall was activated and running properly. Their timeframe is impeccable," explained Al Vizzone, IT Director at East Hanover Township.

Below are a few excerpts from the case study, "Enhanced Security, Compliance, and Productivity at No Extra Cost."

Improved Vulnerability Assessment and Streamlined Compliance

"Optimized equipment, combined with continuous monitoring of firewall logs and alerts, allows eMazzanti to proactively identify and address security threats for the township. And Vizzone reported that the efforts to strengthen the township's security profile have already paid off."

Decreased Latency Drives Productivity

"The much-needed upgrades also mean fewer disgruntled employees knocking on Vizzone's door to complain about speed problems, meaning he can focus on other key projects."

"The firewall is performing extremely well now," he reported. "The whole throughput has been upgraded to over a gigabit per second, so there is no more latency. Everything works much, much faster."

Thousands of Budget Dollars Saved

"By enrolling in eMazzanti's maintenance program, East Hanover was able to realize substantial financial savings. (Unexpected costs) are absorbed into a regular monthly fee, eliminating unplanned expenditures and providing a predictable budgeting framework. This has saved East Hanover thousands of dollars in the annual budget."

Read the full case study >>

Expert Partnership Needed to Tighten Security and Drive Efficiency

Like many small townships, East Hanover has a one-man IT staff. IT Director Al Vizzone shoulders the entire weight of protecting critical data and systems while providing staff with the technology they need to work efficiently. When the township ran into problems with critical security infrastructure, a chance meeting with eMazzanti saved the day.

According to Vizzone, the township needed to upgrade their firewall to handle data needs and demonstrate adherence to strict security regulations. However, he ran into problems with the firewall upgrade that kept them from moving forward. The township also needed to streamline purchasing and maintenance moving forward.

Municipal IT Infrastructure Upgrades

Since 2001, eMazzanti Technologies has been helping municipal governments improve service and increase productivity and security with IT infrastructure upgrades. Government leaders count on eMazzanti's deep government technology background and training to cut costs and drive service, productivity, and security improvements.

