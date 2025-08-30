Enhanced Website for The Rosenfeld Law Firm Reflects Expertise, Successes of California Mental Health Diversion Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld

We are very proud of the work done by our firm. In many cases our clients were facing life in prison; none of them spent a day behind bars. Post this

Outlined on the new site is a partial list of The Rosenfeld Law Firm's numerous mental health diversion wins. Across twelve California counties and involving such serious crimes as felony assault, terrorist threats and, on multiple occasions, even attempted murder, the firm's mental health diversion attorneys successfully convinced the courts that their clients were good candidates for treatment rather than criminal punishment.

"We are very proud of the work done by our firm," says Rosenfeld. "All of these cases could have resulted in serious prison time. In many cases our clients were facing life in prison. Because of the time we put in educating ourselves about the aspects of mental health diversion, and thanks to the efforts we made to recognize our clients' mental health issues, none of them spent a day behind bars. No firm has done the work we've done in this area with such very serious cases."

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm aggressively defends a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases such as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides juvenile defense and California DUI defense. The Rosenfeld Law Firm furthermore practices appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Kenneth Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL (FOX40) Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was repeatedly named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and recognized numerous times as a Lawyer of Distinction, as well as SuperLawyers.

Kenneth Rosenfeld frequently works with Stockton Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer on Federal Criminal Defense matters and considers Malpractice Attorney Brian Murphy a tough negotiator for Nursing Home Abuse Litigation.

