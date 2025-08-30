Enhanced Website for The Rosenfeld Law Firm Reflects Expertise, Successes of California Mental Health Diversion Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld

The Rosenfeld Law Firm announces the release of its updated website with a renewed focus on mental health diversion in California. Enumerating the multiple successes of California Mental Health Diversion Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld, the updated site outlines the state's mental health diversion process, clarifies the requirements for California mental health diversion, and explains the importance of securing an expert California mental health diversion attorney.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the revamped website, The Rosenfeld Law Firm gives a detailed explanation of how persons with mental disorders in California can avoid criminal prosecution and receive treatment according to Penal Code 1001.36, the law that allows for pretrial mental health diversion in California. Through the use of graphs, diagrams, a glossary of terms, and multiple Frequently Asked Questions sections, the site provides prospective clients with streamlined, salient details about the mental health diversion process.
"It can be a complex process," says principal Mental Health Diversion Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld. "First and foremost, our intention with the website was to educate and reassure family members that their loved ones with mental illnesses can, with PC 1001.36, get treatment instead of prison time. The new Web pages aim to explain what they can expect and lay out the steps of the process in easy-to-understand terms. Once you're in the process, things need to go just right in order for a judge to grant you mental health diversion. That's where a knowledgeable, expert attorney comes in."
Outlined on the new site is a partial list of The Rosenfeld Law Firm's numerous mental health diversion wins. Across twelve California counties and involving such serious crimes as felony assault, terrorist threats and, on multiple occasions, even attempted murder, the firm's mental health diversion attorneys successfully convinced the courts that their clients were good candidates for treatment rather than criminal punishment.
"We are very proud of the work done by our firm," says Rosenfeld. "All of these cases could have resulted in serious prison time. In many cases our clients were facing life in prison. Because of the time we put in educating ourselves about the aspects of mental health diversion, and thanks to the efforts we made to recognize our clients' mental health issues, none of them spent a day behind bars. No firm has done the work we've done in this area with such very serious cases."
With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm aggressively defends a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases such as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides juvenile defense and California DUI defense. The Rosenfeld Law Firm furthermore practices appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Kenneth Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL (FOX40) Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was repeatedly named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and recognized numerous times as a Lawyer of Distinction, as well as SuperLawyers.
