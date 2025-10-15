Enhancing AI Governance: Kovrr Unveils AI Visibility Through Risk Assessment and Quantification

"Kovrr's AI Risk Assessment and Quantification modules give leaders visibility into AI risk and control maturity, along with the financial insight they need to minimize AI-related losses and make better decisions." Post this

"Enterprise-level AI adoption has surged so quickly that many GRC teams have had little time to prepare," said Yakir Golan, CEO and Co-founder of Kovrr. "Nevertheless, entire operations are being reshaped by GenAI and AI systems, urgently demanding that risk managers embed AI security directly into their practices and corporate culture. With the AI Risk Assessment and Quantification modules, Kovrr gives leaders visibility into AI risk and control maturity, along with the financial insight they need to minimize AI-related losses and make better decisions."

Building the Foundation for Responsible AI Adoption

Kovrr's AI Risk Assessment module equips stakeholders with a defensible, repeatable way to analyze how prepared their organizations are for AI oversight. The assessment benchmarks governance and control maturity against recognized standards, including NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and other leading frameworks by identifying the most pressing gaps. The results provide insight into AI risk posture, serving as a solid foundation for demonstrating regulatory compliance, justifying investments, and ensuring enterprise-wide accountability.

With Kovrr's AI Risk Assessment, organizations gain the ability to:

Benchmark AI programs against recognized AI risk management frameworks to produce results that can be effectively communicated and used to demonstrate compliance.

Tailor inputs, such as control depth and scoring boundaries, to reflect existing risk management practices, allowing for greater granularity in oversight and alignment with specific risk priorities.

Set specific target levels for control maturity, enabling leaders to define what ideal readiness looks like in line with risk appetite and track advancement toward that goal.

Quickly generate outputs and visuals designed to resonate with executives and regulators, including graphics that highlight AI risk maturity and exposure.

Advancing from Assessment to AI Risk Quantification

The AI Risk Quantification module builds on the assessment results, incorporating maturity levels and other critical AI-related data and translating them into measurable business impact. The models simulate relevant incidents and forecast the range of consequent operational and financial damages, delivering visibility into AI risk scenarios and outcomes. Outputs are mapped according to the MITRE ATLAS™ framework, ensuring scenarios reflect how adversaries target AI systems in practice.

With Kovrr's AI Risk Quantification, enterprises can:

Explore the full range of probable losses through exceedance curves that show how AI-related incidents may escalate from routine disruptions to rare, high-impact events.

Examine AI-specific exposure across different attack vectors and incident types to understand where vulnerabilities concentrate.

Assess how individual AI safeguards influence financial exposure and identify which controls provide the greatest reduction in risk.

Direct resources toward the initiatives with the greatest impact on resilience, using quantified results to guide decisions.

Produce report-ready outputs that translate technical AI scenarios into tangible business terms for executives, boards, and regulators.

Positioning AI Oversight as a Strategic Capability

The potential impact of AI-related risks is already coming into focus, and those effects are only likely to compound as organizations continue to capitalize on GenAI's efficiencies. In parallel, regulatory pressure is mounting, led by the EU AI Act, with more legislation sure to follow worldwide. Together, these market pressures demand that stakeholders start embracing tools that allow them to institutionalize AI risk evaluation and targeted management processes across the enterprise.

"Effective AI oversight must be treated as a strategic capability that drives business value, central to financial success and long-term resilience," added Golan. "Our combined AI assessment and quantification modules give security and risk managers a way to position AI risk management in this light, providing visibility into AI risk exposure and safeguards by offering a basis for building robust environments." It's a necessary step for sustainable AI adoption.

Start building AI risk visibility and quantifying exposure with Kovrr to secure stronger governance and smarter investments.

Learn more: www.kovrr.com/ai-governance

About Kovrr:

Kovrr is a leading provider of enterprise risk management solutions, specializing in cyber, GRC, and AI, helping global organizations evaluate exposure, quantify potential losses, and strengthen resilience with data-driven insights.

CISOs, SRMs, and GRC teams rely on Kovrr's platform to plan cybersecurity budgets, integrate AI and cyber oversight into governance, communicate risk to boards, prioritize new initiatives, purchase cyber insurance, report to regulators, and guide long-term investments.

