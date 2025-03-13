Enhancing Antibody Therapeutics Through Precision Glycoengineering, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

These versatile solutions enable the production of afucosylated antibodies to boost ADCC activity or fully fucosylated antibodies for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Post this

A major advantage of these technologies is their ability to meet diverse development needs. Biosimilar developers can precisely match originator glycoprofiles to ensure regulatory compliance and therapeutic equivalence while innovators can use precise glycosylation control to design next-generation antibodies with enhanced functionality. These versatile solutions enable the production of afucosylated antibodies to boost ADCC activity or fully fucosylated antibodies for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

During the presentation, the expert speaker will discuss how a highly efficient glyco-engineering technology enables up to 99 percent afucosylation and significantly enhances ADCC activity. Its unique ability to adjust fucosylation levels offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing biopharma companies to produce innovative and potent therapeutics. This proven technology has been applied in late-stage clinical trials and contributed to the FDA approval of antibodies such as zanidatamab and zenocutuzumab.

Register for this webinar to discover how precision glycoengineering can help overcome glycan modulation challenges, optimize ADCC and unlock the full potential of antibody portfolios. Register today to learn how these advancements improve therapeutic outcomes and streamline development processes.

Join Dr. Volker Sandig, Chief Scientific Officer, ProBioGen, for the live webinar on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Antibody Therapeutics Through Precision Glycoengineering.

