Enhancing Commitment to Homeless Animals Throughout the Community

Plainfield Area Humane Society Announces Name Change to Better Align with their Vision

PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plainfield Area Humane Society announces their new name – Hope 4 Paws Humane Society – to better align with their vision to Evolve, Adapt and Grow while ensuring that every animal has a safe and appropriate home.

The Board of Trustees worked closely in 2024 to develop a Strategic Plan that focuses on the financial growth of the organization as well as their vision for future expansion and development that would allow the facility to accommodate more homeless animals. After much discussion, it was agreed that a name change was essential to kickstart this plan and better support the various towns they serve.

"We feel the name -- Hope 4 Paws Humane Society -- will strengthen our vision of no homeless pets and enhance our outreach within the communities throughout NJ," said Nadine Roper, Acting Chair, Board of Trustees. "We are proud to continue to reside in Plainfield and are truly grateful for the continued support of the town and their residents as we evolve."

There are four critical areas Hope 4 Paws will work to enhance each year:

Respect for all animals

Care for and nurturing those animals in need

Protecting the unprotected animals

Educating communities about animal care and safety

"The community is essential in helping us accomplish our Strategic Plan," said Joshua Reyes, Director of Operations. "We are always looking for volunteers to help us at our shelter and/or help raise critical funds. This will allow us to ensure our mission and vision come to fruition."

Hope 4 Paws is governed by a volunteer-based Board of Trustees and is run by a small staff dedicated to finding animals their forever homes. They strive to treat, heal, and provide optimal well-being for the animals placed in their care. For information about Hope 4 Paws Humane Society, how you can volunteer or make a donation, please visit www.hope4pawshs.org.

HOPE 4 PAWS HUMANE SOCIETY MISSION:

To find a safe, loving and appropriate home for every homeless pet, including those with special needs or challenges. Hope 4 Paws strives to treat, heal, and provide optimal well-being for the animals placed in their care; and to create an environment where their animals receive love, respect and attention.

