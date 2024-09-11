Enhancing Efficiency and Control: Explore the Latest features of Our Contract Management Software

SutiSoft is thrilled to announce the latest updates to SutiCLM, the Contract Management Software, designed to streamline your contracting process like never before.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These new features are built to enhance efficiency, improve collaboration, and give you greater control over your contracts.

Key features are as follows:

Contract Ownership

Contract ownership can be seamlessly transferred to other individuals with just a click, streamlining the approval process and ensuring flexibility.

Contract Categorization with Keyword Tagging

Assign custom tags to each contract, allowing for quick and intuitive filtering based on your chosen keywords. You can easily add or remove tags as needed and track the number of contracts associated with each tag, giving you greater visibility and control over your contract portfolio.

Streamline Contract Organization with Folders and Sub-Folders

Contract categorization can be made even more efficient with new folder and sub-folder structures. The folder hierarchy ensures that finding and managing your contracts is intuitive, giving you the flexibility to organize your contracts in a way that best suits your needs.

Role-Based Folder Permissions

Our latest enhancement introduces role-based access control, providing an extra layer of security and organization for your contracts. Users with specific roles can now be granted access to designated folders, ensuring that only authorized personnel can view and manage the documents within.

We'd love to hear your feedback as we are working on additional features. For more information, please visit SutiCLM or call us at 650-969-SUTI(7884) for more information.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/suticlm/

