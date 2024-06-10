Enhancing Efficiency in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Strategies for Accelerating Data Flow, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The lack of timely data flow can lead to numerous challenges that impact the lifecycle of data within a trial. Post this

Implementing enhanced data flow strategies, including improved cohort management planning, site support and training, as well as careful electronic data capture (EDC) system selection and testing, allows sponsors to tackle these early-phase oncology trial challenges holistically while increasing trial efficiency.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how you can navigate and overcome data flow challenges in early-phase oncology clinical trials.

Join experts from TFS HealthScience, Bin Pan, Executive Director, Head of Hematology & Oncology; and Michael Mendoza, Executive Director, eClinical Technology and Biometrics, for the live webinar on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK)

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Efficiency in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Strategies for Accelerating Data Flow.

