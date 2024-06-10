Enhancing Efficiency in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Strategies for Accelerating Data Flow, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to streamline early-phase oncology trials by accelerating data flow. Attendees will be introduced to implementing a cohort management plan that protects patient safety while ensuring quality data capture in dose-escalation studies, strategies to support clinical site training, staff augmentation and best practices in enabling electronic health record (EHR) capture. The feature speakers will demonstrate how electronic data capture (EDC) paired with data surveillance can enable fast decisions for patients and trials.
TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In clinical oncology research, the velocity of data flow is of paramount importance, particularly in early-phase trials. Sponsors depend on data to assess treatment toxicities and to safeguard patient safety. An uninterrupted flow of data enables timely decision-making to address clinical trial challenges quickly and effectively. Further, strong and verified clinical data can bolster sponsors' fundraising and deal-making endeavors, ultimately advancing the pace of discovery and innovation in cancer treatment.
Early-phase oncology trials often encounter unique challenges that create data flow bottlenecks such as the gated patient enrollment, post-pandemic resource constraints that are commonly witnessed at research sites and overcomplicated electronic case report form (eCRF) design. The lack of timely data flow can lead to numerous challenges that impact the lifecycle of data within a trial.
Implementing enhanced data flow strategies, including improved cohort management planning, site support and training, as well as careful electronic data capture (EDC) system selection and testing, allows sponsors to tackle these early-phase oncology trial challenges holistically while increasing trial efficiency.
