Enhancing Email Solutions: AtData and Yotpo Announce Strategic Partnership

"As Yotpo helps brands create seamless ecommerce journeys to fully engage their customers, AtData is helping provide the data foundation to increase confidence in deliverability, identity matching, and personalization." --Brian Cardona, president of AtData. Post this

Yotpo has built its platform to combine a wealth of insights into actionable marketing efforts. Integrating data validation and enrichment from AtData – by allowing for the rapid exporting of lists into AtData's system – Yotpo is further expanding their suite of accessible tools with industry leading email-centric data.

Integration Partnership

AtData's solutions improve the quality and usefulness of consumer data by validating and correcting email addresses, ensuring only accurate and up-to-date information is used for outreach. AtData's leading validation insights lend support to Yotpo's mission to help brands with everything they need to create winning customer experiences through the entire journey. By simplifying the exchange between the two systems, this integration will help improve brands' marketing success, ultimately leading to increased revenue with strong ROI.

"Yotpo is always looking for ways to help email marketers be more effective throughout the customer journey. With a better data foundation, thanks to partners like AtData and their email data solutions, brands can maximize email strategies with increased inbox deliverability and engagement, ultimately leading to better customer relationships," said Robin Lee, GM, Yotpo Email.

About AtData

AtData is the leader in Email Address Intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions. Powered by an industry leading historical email and postal address database and processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData not only validates and verifies customers' first-party data but also enables those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk. This helps decrease fraudulent transactions, reduce fake accounts, and mitigate account takeovers. For more information visit AtData.com.

About Yotpo

Yotpo is on a mission to provide brands with everything they need to create winning customer experiences, from discovery to purchase. With the most advanced solutions for email and SMS marketing, loyalty and referrals, subscriptions, reviews, and visual UGC, Yotpo helps brands accelerate their growth by enabling advocacy and maximizing customer lifetime value. With Yotpo, brands can effectively leverage social proof to increase trust and sales, cultivate loyal customer advocates, boost recurring revenue, engage shoppers on top engagement channels, and much more. Visit Yotpo.com to learn more.

Media Contact

