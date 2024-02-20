Enhancing Experiences: How AI Integration is Transforming the Contact Center for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

"Contact Centers are experience centers, and AI is quickly becoming one of the technologies to enable better experiences." - Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder, Aragon Research Post this

For small and medium-sized businesses, having a modern contact center that is easy to implement and supports both human and virtual agents is crucial. Looking ahead, virtual agents will play a larger role in addressing fundamental questions, allowing humans to focus on more complex tasks. Aragon Research advises small and medium-sized businesses to deploy virtual agents capable of handling routine queries.

"Even for a small or medium sized business, the race is on to offer better contact center experiences to customers or prospective callers," says Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "Contact Centers are experience centers, and AI is quickly becoming one of the technologies to enable better experiences."

The 10 Major Providers Evaluated are:

Dialpad, GoTo, Intermedia, Mitel, Nec, Nextiva, RingCentral, Talkdesk, UJET, and 8x8.

Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate these notable Intelligent Contact Center providers and the trends in this market. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024 and other reports by visiting https://aragonresearch.com/.

