Enhancing Experiences: How AI Integration is Transforming the Contact Center for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Aragon Research releases its first Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research releases its first Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024. This new report provides a comprehensive overview of how Human and Digital Labor will evolve with the integration of AI into the Contact Center (ICC) architecture. Additionally, Aragon identifies the 10 key providers that are actively contributing to intelligent contact centers tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).
Contact centers are facing significant pressure to update and transform – not only to enhance omni-channel interactions, but also to provide faster and more accurate responses. With the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the adoption of Large Language Models (LLMs), the permanence of AI in this landscape is evident.
For small and medium-sized businesses, having a modern contact center that is easy to implement and supports both human and virtual agents is crucial. Looking ahead, virtual agents will play a larger role in addressing fundamental questions, allowing humans to focus on more complex tasks. Aragon Research advises small and medium-sized businesses to deploy virtual agents capable of handling routine queries.
"Even for a small or medium sized business, the race is on to offer better contact center experiences to customers or prospective callers," says Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "Contact Centers are experience centers, and AI is quickly becoming one of the technologies to enable better experiences."
The 10 Major Providers Evaluated are:
Dialpad, GoTo, Intermedia, Mitel, Nec, Nextiva, RingCentral, Talkdesk, UJET, and 8x8.
Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate these notable Intelligent Contact Center providers and the trends in this market. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024 and other reports by visiting https://aragonresearch.com/.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts.
