Enhancing Lab Operations: Best Practices for Risk Mitigation and Preparedness Planning, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will provide attendees with the tools they need to initiate contingency planning and prepare their organizations for the future. Post this

Before these and other possible disruptions impact the ability to maintain lab operations, it is necessary to learn from the pandemic and reduce risk by preparing contingency plans that ensure business continuity.

Even during normal operations, research laboratories and other scientific operations must factor many different variables into their planning approach, including but not limited to maintaining laboratory quality standards, ensuring adequate laboratory staffing, addressing personnel onboarding and training needs and emergency response planning.

Effective contingency planning, however, requires such organizations to also consider the impact of factors such as possible materials shortages, infrastructure limitations and their internal capacity for project review, approval and oversight. Additionally, leadership is challenged to take a risk-based approach to identifying and mitigating issues associated with biosafety, biosecurity and — even in some cases — animal care, all of which can have a devastating impact on operations if not adequately addressed.

By preparing contingency plans that account for these many variables and then implementing best practices to prepare for them, organizations can improve their resilience in the face of broad-scale disruptions while also improving day-to-day operations to best serve the customers who rely on their work. This webinar will provide attendees with the tools they need to initiate contingency planning and prepare their organizations for the future.

Register for this webinar today to learn about risk mitigation and preparedness planning in laboratory operations and how they help maintain laboratory standards, manage staff and ensure biosecurity.

Join experts from MRIGlobal, Sharon Altmann, PhD, RBP(ABSA), CBSP(ABSA), Capability Manager II; Devin Boyles, CPH, Staff Scientist; and Jay Bickell, Associate Scientist, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Lab Operations: Best Practices for Risk Mitigation and Preparedness Planning.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks