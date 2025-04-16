Enhancing mAb Platform Process using Membrane Affinity Chromatography for FIH Molecules, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how Protein A membrane chromatography enhances monoclonal antibody (mAb) purification, offering higher throughput and reduced processing times. Attendees will gain insight into how this technology is implemented in a CRDMO setting for biologics development, particularly for FIH molecules. The featured speaker will discuss the key differences in productivity, cost efficiency and plant occupancy across different scales (50 L, 500 L and 2000 L). Attendees will learn how this approach can optimize clinical development workflows and increase scalability for biologics manufacturing.
TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Membrane chromatography offers significant advantages over traditional column chromatography, including higher throughput, reduced processing times and enhanced scalability, making it an interesting tool in biologics production.
This study investigates the use of Protein A membrane chromatography for monoclonal antibody (mAb) purification in a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) setting involved in biologics development and manufacturing of first-in-human (FIH) molecules.
The expert speakers focus on the use of a mAb platform from resin-based to membrane Protein A chromatography, evaluating productivity, material cost and plant occupancy at 50, 500 and 2000 L scales. Results indicate this technology's potential benefits for clinical development and improved operational flexibility.
Register for this webinar to understand how advanced technology can enhance throughput, reduce processing times and scales efficiently in a CRDMO setting for first-in-human molecule production.
Join Indraneel Sanyal, Senior Director, Process Development, Aragen for the live webinar on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing mAb Platform Process using Membrane Affinity Chromatography for FIH Molecules.
