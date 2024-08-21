Enhancing NGS Sample Preparation from Sample to the Sequencer, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Key steps such as DNA extraction, sample quality control (QC), normalization, library preparation and library pooling are managed efficiently, significantly reducing manual intervention and the potential for errors. Post this

The NGS scientific accelerator leverages the power of the new Benchling Connect tools to enhance the automation of the sample preparation process. For example, Benchling's new connector for the TapeStation fragment analyzer allows for direct importation of DNA and RNA quality data, enhancing the precision of sample assessments. Innovative in-run transformations and normalization calculations are streamlined into a single automated step, efficiently filtering samples based on quality metrics.

Benchling's sample sheet generator app, initially configured for Illumina sequencers, offers unmatched flexibility and can easily adapt to other sequencer models. This ensures the diverse and evolving needs of customers are met. With full lineage tracking from the original sample to the sequencer's flow cell, and the capability to reintegrate analyzed data back into Benchling, a single source of truth for the entire NGS process can be established.

This webinar will delve into the functionalities and advantages of the NGS scientific accelerator, demonstrating how it revolutionizes sample preparation and sequencing workflows. Attendees will learn how to leverage this advanced solution to enhance throughput, improve library preparation efficiency and enrich sequencing data with essential experimental and sample context.

Register for this webinar to discover how cutting-edge technology for NGS sample preparation can ensure higher-quality results and more streamlined processes.

Join experts from Benchling, Asa Oudes, Team Lead – Technical Solutions Consulting; and Wendy Ochoa, PhD, Solution Architect, for the live webinar on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 1pm EDT (6pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing NGS Sample Preparation from Sample to the Sequencer.

