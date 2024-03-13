Enhancing Prostate Cancer Screening: AI, Imaging and Clinical Innovations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the evolution of prostate cancer screening and the shift to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-based diagnostic tools for more accurate screening. Attendees will learn about the contribution of medical imaging for better management of patient diagnosis, improving treatment decisions. The featured speakers will share insights into the development of AI-based algorithms in prostate cancer, including best practices and pitfalls. The speakers will also discuss ongoing clinical studies shaping the future of prostate cancer detection and treatment.

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will delve into how prostate cancer screening has been performed to date and the latest clinical research evaluating new diagnostic tests. The featured speakers will also discuss the critical role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in combination with clinical and imaging tests to deliver sustainable, patient-centric screening pathways.

The webinar will begin with an overview of recent advancements beyond prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, including the latest clinical evidence assessing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-based tests. The featured speakers will then discuss the potential of AI for improving prostate cancer screening pathways and address the current PSA testing shortcomings and operational limitations regarding radiologists' workforce. The webinar will also explore the scientific underpinnings of AI-based predictive algorithms, covering essential aspects such as data preprocessing, algorithm development and practical deployment.

The discussions will extend beyond clinical research, explore avenues for patient advocacy, health economic evaluations and strategies for enhancing patient outcomes with the ultimate aim of establishing scalable and effective screening pathways for prostate cancer. The session will also provide insights into ongoing clinical studies evaluating diverse diagnostic modalities, thus offering a glimpse into the future of prostate cancer detection.

Register for this webinar today to gain valuable insights into the transformative potential of AI and image-based testing in the early detection of prostate cancer. The webinar is delivered in partnership with Quibim, a company that designs pioneering tools that unlock imaging data to improve patient outcomes, and whose main purpose is to apply AI techniques to medical images from MRI, CT and PET to unlock new data that can be transformed into actionable prediction for life sciences and providers.

Join Professor Dr. Shonit Punwani, BSc, PhD, MBBS MRCP FRCR, Centre for Medical Imaging's Head & Consultant Radiologist at University College London, and Chair of National Cancer Imaging Translational Accelerator; Anna Nogué, Project Manager, Quibim; and David Bazaga, Product Lead, Quibim, for the live webinar on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

