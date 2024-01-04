Enhancing R&D Integration with Instrument Connectivity and Data Management, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Teams require accurate and usable instrument data, and as companies scale, they are using an expanding collection of instruments with proprietary formats, creating unnecessary problems throughout the analysis lifecycle. Post this

Attendees will learn how Benchling takes a platform-based approach to instrument connectivity and standardization of instrument data — plus see a demo of our newly-released platform features and integrations. The featured speakers will cover digital strategies that apply to cell line development, upstream and downstream processing and analytical operations.

Join this webinar to discover how Benchling addresses R&D integration hurdles by focusing on instrument connectivity, data standardization and platform enhancements, revolutionizing scientific processes and analysis lifecycles.

Join experts from Benchling, Jean-Louis Honeine, PhD, Technical Solutions Consultant; and Josi Livingston, Solutions Delivery Manager, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9am EST (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing R&D Integration with Instrument Connectivity and Data Management.

