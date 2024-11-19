With the passing of recent legislation restricting the use of common solid-phase peptide synthesis solvents (in alignment with the Green Chemistry guidelines), urgent changes to solid-phase peptide synthesis protocols are now required, not just recommended. Post this

As a result, significant effort has been dedicated to evaluating new strategies for solid-phase peptide synthesis that are amenable to both research and manufacturing scale demands. The most critical aspect when updating established technologies is consistency.

Expectations are well established for what defines success in solid-phase peptide synthesis and new approaches must meet or exceed those expectations. Changes to the primary solvent, for example, have been demonstrated to have catastrophic effects on overall synthesis quality.

Register for this webinar today to explore innovative strategies for reducing solvent and reagent usage in solid-phase peptide synthesis while maintaining high-quality results.

Join Elizabeth Denton, PhD, Market Segment Manager, Biotage, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis with Green Chemistry Principles: A Step Towards Sustainability.

