Enhancing the Consumer's "Alt Meat" Protein Experience, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This new methylcellulose is suitable for large-scale, high-speed manufacturing of alternative protein applications. Methylcellulose is also an effective binder and stabilizer for hybrid and meat products. The featured speakers will highlight how methylcellulose — which is also vegan, non-GMO and allergen-free — can be used in the economical formulation of processed meat with no impact on taste or nutrition values.

Join this webinar to learn about formulating alt meat applications with methylcellulose. Attendees will learn about enhancing the eating experience of alternative meat to increase consumer adoption.

Join experts from Ashland, Mary Jean Cash, Research Scientist, R&D, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences; Carmen Driskes, Senior Staff Scientist, R&D, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences; and Margie Best, Global Account Manager & North American Marketing Manager, Nutrition, Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing the Consumer's "Alt Meat" Protein Experience.

