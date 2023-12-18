Enhancing Treatments using Targeted Protein Degradation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The core of UPD is bifunctional molecules, which can be small molecules, molecule chimeras or macromolecules, and harbor the ability to recognize and bind to both the target protein and the crucial components of ubiquitin ligase, by which the target protein is consequently specifically degraded. Post this

Due to its advantages in low application dose and side effects, and the ability to make the 'undruggable' druggable with less concern about direct activity inhibition, UPD drug development pipelines have increased dramatically in recent years for a variety of indications, including cancer, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration infections as well as agriculture.

To develop UPD drugs, both degrader components as well as target proteins are essential and are the start. Efficient and highly customized protein production will be a strong engine that can boost UPD drug discovery. GenScript has production experience on more than 200 ubiquitin ligase constructs and has provided thousands of high-quality target protein candidates.

Join this webinar to explore insights into TPD and learn new avenues for enhanced treatment efficacy through selective protein removal.

Join Yongheng Huang, Doctor in Biochemistry, Protein Senior Scientist, GenScript, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9am EST (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Treatments using Targeted Protein Degradation.

