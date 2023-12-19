Enji Announces Launch of Social Media Scheduler and Marketing Campaign Templates, Rounding Out their 360° Marketing Solution Platform for Small Business

We knew it would be transformative to build a social media scheduler that is connected to the marketing strategy and the AI copywriter provided by Enji. Post this

"Social media is a very important marketing channel for more than 75% of small businesses, but it is also one of the most frustrating," explained Enji Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Tayler Cusick Hollman. "As we continue to build a suite of marketing tools that empower small business owners to achieve their marketing goals, we knew it would be transformative to build a social media scheduler that is connected to the marketing strategy and the AI copywriter provided by Enji." She continued "The development of this new feature was based on the frustrations we experienced as small business marketers, and the understanding that a strong social media presence is critical for success."

Complementing the new social media scheduler, Enji announces the arrival of new marketing campaign templates to act as a tactical guide for its marketing campaign tool. Based on customer feedback and requests, the new marketing campaign templates include more than a dozen "how to" templates, including business launch, new product launch, holiday sales, direct mail, and event promotion.

"Since most small business owners and solo entrepreneurs are focused on growing their business, we're providing a series of templates that explain the specific steps for executing the marketing campaigns recommended to them by their custom marketing strategy," said Cusick Hollman. "This supports Enji's goal of not just suggesting marketing tactics businesses should consider, but guiding them along the way to achieve the best results from each execution. It's about 360° support throughout the marketing process."

