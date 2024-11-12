Enjoy Bali with the Fastest 5G Connection, Generous Data Packages, and Free Local Calls with Telkomsel and Hey Bali

Vacation, Work, play, and stay connected in Bali with Telkomsel's Hyper 5G network and Hey Bali's budget-friendly SIM packages! Post this

Telkomsel's Director of Sales, Wahyu B. Sigit, stated, "If tourists are used to 5G in their home countries, we hope that Bali's network will meet or exceed their expectations. We want to ensure that Bali offers connection speeds comparable to their home countries." Telkomsel currently serves around 160 million mobile customers and 9 million roaming customers across Indonesia.

Benefits of the 5G Network for Bali's Tourists and Local SMEs

Enhanced Vacation Experience: With Telkomsel's 5G network, tourists in Bali can enjoy a more optimal travel experience. No more buffering issues when streaming videos or uploading photos to social media. You can share Bali's beautiful moments faster and even access high-quality content without interruption.

can enjoy a more optimal travel experience. No more buffering issues when streaming videos or uploading photos to social media. You can share beautiful moments faster and even access high-quality content without interruption. Productivity for Remote Workers: For tourists working remotely or digital nomads, 5G enables productivity even while on vacation. Video calls with colleagues, sending emails, and accessing large files are all made seamless with fast, stable internet connectivity.

Widespread Coverage in Popular Tourist Areas: Telkomsel has expanded its 5G network across Bali's top tourist areas, including Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua , Ubud, Jimbaran, Sanur, and Canggu. With broad network coverage, tourists can stay connected across popular destinations.

top tourist areas, including Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, , Ubud, Jimbaran, Sanur, and Canggu. With broad network coverage, tourists can stay connected across popular destinations. Positive Impact on Local SMEs: Good connectivity also benefits local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Bali . SMEs can leverage the internet to showcase their products online, simplify transactions, and engage with customers from around the world.

Telkomsel and Hey Bali's Collaboration for Affordable Internet Services for Tourists

Hey Bali has partnered with Telkomsel to offer affordable, high-quality Bali SIM cards and eSIMs, enabling tourists to enjoy 5G internet speeds at a budget-friendly price. Here are some of the benefits of Hey Bali's packages:

Affordable Pricing: Hey Bali offers a variety of competitively priced SIM card and eSIM packages, which are more affordable compared to other providers. Bali SIM Card 24GB (30 days) – only $9 , Bali SIM Card 35GB (30 days) – only $11.5 , Bali SIM Card 60GB (30 days) – only $13

, Bali SIM Card 35GB (30 days) – only , Bali SIM Card 60GB (30 days) – only Large Data Packages for All Needs: Hey Bali's large data quotas allow tourists to use the internet throughout their stay without worrying about running out of data. Whether for communication, navigation, sharing photos, or working, these packages meet all tourists' digital needs.

Free Local Calls to All Operators: Hey Bali provides the added benefit of 180 minutes of free local calls to any operator with every SIM card or eSIM purchase. This feature is very useful for communicating with family, friends, or local service providers in Bali at no extra cost.

at no extra cost. Easy Booking and Delivery: SIM card and eSIM bookings can be easily made via the official website, www.heybali.info, and Hey Bali offers free 24-hour delivery to Ngurah Rai Airport. Tourists can start using their SIM card immediately upon arrival in Bali without the hassle of searching for internet services.

Tips for Using the Internet While Traveling

Save Battery Life: Use power-saving mode on your phone to prolong battery life and stay connected throughout the day.

Useful Apps: Install helpful apps such as maps, translators, weather and Use apps like Gojek or Grab to book online transportation, Very practical and affordable.

Internet Security: Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive activities like banking transactions. Use your SIM card or eSIM network for a more secure connection.

Conclusion

With Telkomsel's Hyper 5G service and Hey Bali's packages, tourists can enjoy their Bali vacation with fast internet connectivity, generous data quotas, and free local calls. Don't miss the chance to experience the best digital connection during your stay in Bali at a highly affordable price.

About Hey Bali:

Hey Bali is part of Hey Timur Indonesia Ltd, operating in the travel industry since 2012. Hey Bali offers a variety of tour packages and activities in Bali, Lombok, Labuan Bajo, and Flores, as well as affordable Bali SIM card and eSIM services for tourists. For more information on Bali SIM cards and eSIMs, visit https://heybali.info/top-sim-card-and-esim-options-for-fast-internet-in-bali/.

Media Contact

Daisy Silvia Adisty Loen, HEY TIMUR INDONESIA Ltd, 62 811281407, [email protected], https://heybali.info/

SOURCE HEY TIMUR INDONESIA Ltd