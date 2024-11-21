Enjoy Classic Bible Stories as You've Never Seen Them Before

"In all my years in Children's Ministry, I've tried to make the stories from the Bible come alive" Post this

"In all my years in Children's Ministry, I've tried to make the stories from the Bible come alive," said Syvertsen.

Anne Jorunn Syvertsen is a former radio journalist and has worked for local Christian radio stations in Norway, as well as for Trans World Radio. She also spent many years in Children's Ministry, as well as telling Bible stories to her own children and grandchildren. Syvertsen lives in Lillesand, Norway with her husband, Arvid.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?HC_ISBN=9788293859055&PB_ISBN=NO PAPERBACK 137860 [Esther God's Little Angel __title__ ]is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Anne Jorunn Syvertsen, Salem Author Services, +479-085-9310, [email protected]

SOURCE Anne Jorunn Syvertsen; Salem Author Services