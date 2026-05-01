Enjoy Education launches Enjoy Independent Worldschooling

"Worldschooling creates space for education to expand. It allows families to take a different approach to schooling and to benefit from programmes which reflect who their child is, how they learn, and the life they want to lead, wherever that may be." Post this

Enjoy Independent Worldschooling is education that moves - across countries and time zones - whether for a month, a year or across an entire academic journey. Each programme is individually designed and managed by Enjoy's specialist educationalists, covering all major exam pathways including GCSE and A-levels. A team is dedicated to each student, reflecting their individual learning profile and requirements and drawn from Enjoy's extensive network of tutors and wellbeing specialists. There is an unlimited range of subjects to choose from and students can also benefit from completely integrated pastoral support as necessary.

The result is an education which breaks out beyond the boundaries of school, allowing families to shape learning around real life.

Enjoy Education has long supported globally mobile families. It is well recognised for delivering academic continuity, expert guidance and exceptional care, and this is evidenced by the number of new students arriving on the recommendation of existing families.

As Kate Shand, Founder and CEO, of Enjoy Education explains: "Worldschooling creates space for education to expand. It allows families to take a different approach to schooling and to benefit from programmes which reflect who their child is, how they learn, and the life they want to lead, wherever that may be. I believe it is the next evolution of homeschooling, providing an active choice and positive opportunities for families to wrap education much more meaningfully into their lives."

Full details are available from www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/

Background:

At its core, Worldschooling is about freedom and excellence and the art of the possible. It offers a fully managed education programme designed to support a wide range of modern family needs, including:

international mobility and multi-location living over the short and long term

extended travel or sabbatical periods

elite sport and performance pathways

non-traditional subject combinations

access to specific exam boards not available locally

students who benefit from a more tailored pace or learning environment

Each student is supported by a carefully selected team of tutors and advisors, coordinated centrally by Enjoy's academic leadership. All academic administration is also managed by Enjoy, covering registration with exam boards and booking exam centres as well as issues such as school liaison or university applications.

With more than two decades of experience, Enjoy Education has built a reputation for delivering highly personalised education solutions on a global scale. Its work spans admissions into leading schools and universities, specialist tutoring, SEN and wellbeing support, and long-term academic planning. Enjoy Independent Worldschooling brings these elements together into a single, integrated model - one which offers both academic credibility and the flexibility to shape education around the individual. Full details can be found at: www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/

NOTE TO EDITORS:

Enjoy Independent Worldschooling reframes education around freedom, choice and forward momentum:

Education that moves with the family, rather than anchoring them to one place

A shift from fixed systems to flexible, responsive learning models

Greater choice in subjects, pace and academic pathways

The ability to step beyond traditional school boundaries - temporarily or long-term

Designed for globally mobile, internationally minded families

Supports modern lifestyles (travel, careers, elite pursuits) without compromise

Combines academic ambition with personal freedom

Removes friction between education and real life

Provides continuity without constraint

Focused on future-ready outcomes: adaptability, independence, confidence

If you would like to discuss any of these issues in more detail, though articles, interviews, round tables or expert insights, we would be delighted to provide further information, illustrations and case studies.

Please contact: [email protected] for more information or phone Bobbi Davy +44 (0)207 689 5155 (goes to mobile).

Website: www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/enjoyeducationhome/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/enjoy-education/

Media Contact

Bobbi Davy, Enjoy Education, 44 20 7689 5155, [email protected], www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/

SOURCE Enjoy Education