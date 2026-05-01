Enjoy Education launches Enjoy Independent Worldschooling

A new specialist independent homeschooling service, bespoke to the academic needs of the individual student, that flexes to match the evolving lifestyles of globally mobile, international families.
LONDON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enjoy Education today announces the launch of Enjoy Independent Worldschooling. For many families, the traditional approach of anchoring an entire school career to a single country or school has become outdated. Travel, international careers, far-flung families and evolving lifestyles are opening new expectations – that schooling should flex to fit the family, without compromising on scope or quality. Enjoy Independent Worldschooling responds to this demand. For some families impacted by geopolitics and school closures, this has become a necessity, ensuring consistency and quality of education are maintained, even as everything else around the family is changing.
This education model is built on Enjoy Education's 20 years of experience in delivering tuition and homeschooling. It is the result of international families' increased interest in an education solution which meets their children's academic ambitions and learning needs, as well as responding to the family's dynamics and requirements.
Enjoy Independent Worldschooling is education that moves - across countries and time zones - whether for a month, a year or across an entire academic journey. Each programme is individually designed and managed by Enjoy's specialist educationalists, covering all major exam pathways including GCSE and A-levels. A team is dedicated to each student, reflecting their individual learning profile and requirements and drawn from Enjoy's extensive network of tutors and wellbeing specialists. There is an unlimited range of subjects to choose from and students can also benefit from completely integrated pastoral support as necessary.
The result is an education which breaks out beyond the boundaries of school, allowing families to shape learning around real life.
Enjoy Education has long supported globally mobile families. It is well recognised for delivering academic continuity, expert guidance and exceptional care, and this is evidenced by the number of new students arriving on the recommendation of existing families.
As Kate Shand, Founder and CEO, of Enjoy Education explains: "Worldschooling creates space for education to expand. It allows families to take a different approach to schooling and to benefit from programmes which reflect who their child is, how they learn, and the life they want to lead, wherever that may be. I believe it is the next evolution of homeschooling, providing an active choice and positive opportunities for families to wrap education much more meaningfully into their lives."
Full details are available from www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/
Background:
At its core, Worldschooling is about freedom and excellence and the art of the possible. It offers a fully managed education programme designed to support a wide range of modern family needs, including:
- international mobility and multi-location living over the short and long term
- extended travel or sabbatical periods
- elite sport and performance pathways
- non-traditional subject combinations
- access to specific exam boards not available locally
- students who benefit from a more tailored pace or learning environment
Each student is supported by a carefully selected team of tutors and advisors, coordinated centrally by Enjoy's academic leadership. All academic administration is also managed by Enjoy, covering registration with exam boards and booking exam centres as well as issues such as school liaison or university applications.
With more than two decades of experience, Enjoy Education has built a reputation for delivering highly personalised education solutions on a global scale. Its work spans admissions into leading schools and universities, specialist tutoring, SEN and wellbeing support, and long-term academic planning. Enjoy Independent Worldschooling brings these elements together into a single, integrated model - one which offers both academic credibility and the flexibility to shape education around the individual. Full details can be found at: www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/
NOTE TO EDITORS:
Enjoy Independent Worldschooling reframes education around freedom, choice and forward momentum:
- Education that moves with the family, rather than anchoring them to one place
- A shift from fixed systems to flexible, responsive learning models
- Greater choice in subjects, pace and academic pathways
- The ability to step beyond traditional school boundaries - temporarily or long-term
- Designed for globally mobile, internationally minded families
- Supports modern lifestyles (travel, careers, elite pursuits) without compromise
- Combines academic ambition with personal freedom
- Removes friction between education and real life
- Provides continuity without constraint
- Focused on future-ready outcomes: adaptability, independence, confidence
If you would like to discuss any of these issues in more detail, though articles, interviews, round tables or expert insights, we would be delighted to provide further information, illustrations and case studies.
Please contact: [email protected] for more information or phone Bobbi Davy +44 (0)207 689 5155 (goes to mobile).
Website: www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/enjoyeducationhome/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/enjoy-education/
Media Contact
Bobbi Davy, Enjoy Education, 44 20 7689 5155, [email protected], www.enjoyeducation.co.uk/enjoy-independent/
SOURCE Enjoy Education
Share this article