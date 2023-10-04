Enjoy Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village for 18 Evenings This December

This annual holiday tradition, presented by Citizens, is this country's premier holiday celebration

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the magical aroma of roasting chestnuts and warming bonfires while the sounds of carolers and fiddlers fill the air at Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, presented by Citizens. Hosted over 18 evenings Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 14-17, 19-23, and 26-28 from 6:30-10:00 p.m., with a member-exclusive preshow entry at 6:00 p.m., these merry nights make for unforgettable memories during the holidays.

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village is an annual tradition for many visitors and an excellent way to get into the holiday spirit. Included in the price of tickets, guests can enjoy carousel rides, ice skating, historic Model T rides, and horse-drawn wagon rides with live music.

Special reservation-based dining options are available for guests to enrich their experience this holiday season. At Eagle Tavern, our 1850s stagecoach stop, guests can enjoy a seasonally inspired traditional holiday meal with interactive period musicians and servers. We are pleased to reintroduce tickets for parties of any size in 2023. Supper with Santa is the perfect dinner option for families with young children. Families can enjoy activities with Santa, live music, and themed giveaway craft bags.

Stroll through the village and surround yourself with holiday cheer as you visit some of the decorated homes bustling with holiday cooking and demonstration. Guests can enjoy fireworks and a sing-along that marks each evening's finale.

Member tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 25, and public tickets Wednesday, Nov. 1. Tickets for Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village are $32.50 for members and $38 for non-members, ages 12 and up. Due to high seasonal demand, we highly recommend purchasing tickets in advance at thf.org. Tickets sell out quickly each year.

