Enjoy the Silence, Skyted Unveils Groundbreaking Mask Experience at CES 2024: Transforming Communication on a Global Scale

The Solution

Enter Skyted, the brainchild of former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen. Skyted's Silent Mask is not just a mask; it's an experience designed to tackle the growing need for secure silent communication. Harnessing the expertise of deep tech aeronautical engineering, Skyted has developed an innovative acoustic solution that ensures silent, secure, and confidential audio and video calls from any location – on land, water, and even in the air.

Be Part of the Demo Experience at CES 2024:

To showcase the transformative power of Skyted's Mobility Privacy Mask and Hybrid Silent Mask, there will be live Skyted demonstrations at the following CES 2024 events in Las Vegas:

CES Unveiled, Jan. 7 ( 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Convention Center)

( at Mandalay Bay Convention Center) Pepcom, Jan. 8 ( 7 p.m. at The Mirage)

( at The Mirage) ShowStoppers, Jan. 9 ( 6 p.m. at Bellagio)

( at Bellagio) Throughout CES Jan. 9-12 at Skyted's booth in Eureka Park (details below).

Skyted at CES in Eureka Park:

Where: The Venetian Expo, Hall G – booth 61001 in Eureka Park

When: January 9 to 12, 2024

Times: Jan.9/10 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.11 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.12 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

To book an interview and experience a live Skyted Mask demo with CEO Stéphane Hersen email us at the media contacts below.

About Skyted:

Founded in 2021, Skyted is at the forefront of revolutionizing communication. Supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus, and the European Space Agency, Skyted is committed to providing everyone with the ability to make silent, secure, and confidential calls and video calls from anywhere. Skyted's Gaming Mask will allow gamers worldwide to indulge in roaring gaming sessions without disturbing anyone around.

Join us at CES 2024 and witness the future of communication unfold with Skyted's Silent Mask Experience.

Website: https://skyted.io/

Kickstarter:

Stay tuned for Skyted's Kickstarter launch on January 8, 2024, and be part of transforming the way the world communicates.

