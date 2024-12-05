EnKoat Wins 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge for IntelliKoat Thermal Barrier System

EnKoat has been named a winner of the 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge for its IntelliKoat Thermal and Weather Barrier System, a groundbreaking solution that reduces cooling costs, extends roof life, and enhances building efficiency. This recognition highlights EnKoat's innovative contributions to the building industry and its commitment to energy-efficient solutions.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnKoat, a leader in energy-efficient building materials, has been named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge (AIC) for its IntelliKoat Thermal Barrier System. Hosted by the Arizona Commerce Authority, the AIC is one of the largest business plan competitions in the United States, recognizing cutting-edge ventures poised to drive innovation and economic growth.

EnKoat's IntelliKoat system, often described as "sunscreen for roofs," provides advanced thermal and weather barrier capabilities that reduce cooling costs by over 30% and extend roof lifespans by 10+ years. These benefits make IntelliKoat an ideal solution for addressing rising energy demands and improving building efficiency, particularly in hot climates like Arizona.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Arizona Commerce Authority," said Dr. Matthew Aguayo, Co-Founder and CEO of EnKoat. "Winning the Arizona Innovation Challenge validates our vision and the impact IntelliKoat is making in reshaping how we think about building sustainability and efficiency."

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the transformative potential of IntelliKoat," added Dr. Aashay Arora, Co-Founder and CTO of EnKoat. "We are excited to continue expanding our technology to deliver energy-efficient solutions for building owners nationwide."

As a winner of the Arizona Innovation Challenge, EnKoat will receive access to resources and mentorship through the Venture Ready Accelerator program, designed to support high-potential companies in scaling operations, refining their go-to-market strategies, and achieving long-term success.

To learn more about EnKoat and its IntelliKoat Thermal Barrier System, visit www.enkoat.com and https://enkoat.com/intellikoat/.

About EnKoat

EnKoat is an advanced materials company revolutionizing the building industry with its cutting-edge IntelliKoat™ Thermal and Weather Barrier System. Designed to extend roof life, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions, IntelliKoat™ provides cost-effective, sustainable solutions for commercial and residential buildings. Recognized as a leader in energy-efficient innovation, EnKoat has been awarded the NSF SBIR Phase 1 Award, validated its technology through the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), and is driving the future of sustainable building materials to create a greener, more resilient world. For more information about our transformative products and our commitment to sustainability, visit www.enkoat.com.

Media Contact

Aashay Arora, EnKoat, 1 6027605343, [email protected], www.enkoat.com

SOURCE EnKoat