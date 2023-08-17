EnLight.Energy Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 741 Percent, EnLight.Energy Ranks No. 799 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 33 million companies in the United States, Inc. revealed today that EnLight.Energy ranks No. 799 on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," said EnLight.Energy CEO Julio Daniel Hernandez. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team and validation that our commitment to upholding the highest possible standards of quality and customer service is the way to go."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
EnLight.Energy's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is the latest in a string of accolades the company has received in recent years. Recently, the citizens in one of its markets voted EnLight.Energy as their favorite solar company for the third year in a row.
"What an awesome company to hire! They did an absolutely amazing job with both their work and elevating any concern I had about the stories I had about stories I've heard about other shoddy companies. They will absolutely take care of your needs! Can't recommend enough!"- Jeremy Clepper, Gainesville, Florida Homeowner.
