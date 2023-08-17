EnLight.Energy Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

EnLight.Energy's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is the latest in a string of accolades the company has received in recent years. Recently, the citizens in one of its markets voted EnLight.Energy as their favorite solar company for the third year in a row.

"What an awesome company to hire! They did an absolutely amazing job with both their work and elevating any concern I had about the stories I had about stories I've heard about other shoddy companies. They will absolutely take care of your needs! Can't recommend enough!"- Jeremy Clepper, Gainesville, Florida Homeowner.

Congratulations to the EnLight.Energy team! Way to use business for good and elevate the industry!

Media Contact

Media Enquiries, EnLight.Energy, 1 5127744633, [email protected], www.enlight.energy

SOURCE EnLight.Energy