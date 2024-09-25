Enlightening Book: Your God-Given Gifts and Talents Are To Be Used For The Earth Because Heaven Does Not Need Them

"I authored this book because I have seen too much despondency in the world" Post this

"I authored this book because I have seen too much despondency in the world," said Chopin. "This observation is seen in all segments of our human race independent of geographics, ethnicity, economics, education, culture and religion. Many people are not succeeding at the level they desire or inwardly expect. Some have aborted it all. I am totally convinced God created each person to produce successfully for the reason they were created. Some see their surroundings as a disadvantage to move forward. The lower socioeconomical agriculture environment I started in was hard and disadvantaged in some ways, but I knew God created me for a reason. No matter where you are, and any physical or visual limitations you think can impede you, trust God! Each of us was placed on this earth for a specific time to release value on earth to benefit earth. God enables what He created. All must know their created purpose is for their generation, in their generation to make a difference on earth."

Sheila F. Chopin is a wife, a mother of two incredible sons, a mother-in-law and a grandmother. Her life has been dedicated to God, family, Christian ministry, mentoring and engineering. Chopin's start was in a small country town working on the farm. She learned people were valuable despite their beginnings and location. Chopin worked in aerospace and semiconductors for over thirty-seven years as an engineer and manager. Her business travels involved Asian and European countries collaborating with persons all over the world. Chopin has co-authored 30 technical publications and released 16 U.S. Patents. Her public speaking has included Christian, Technical and Universities. Chopin serves at Mosaic Church in Austin as an inspiring preacher, knowledgeable bible teacher, and writer. Her Christian writings aim to encourage people everywhere to truly experience God's love for them and live their created purpose to make a valuable impact on the earth that honors God in Heaven. Chopin enjoys spending time and serving her husband, sons, granddaughter and daughter-in-law, in addition to her extended family of siblings and friends. She loves learning new insight and serving women to grow in Christ and professionally be their absolute best.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Earthly Success Honoring God: Living Your Created Design is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

