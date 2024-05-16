Enlightening Perspective About What is Really Happening in the World

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking teaching for anyone desiring to fully understand the possible outcomes of what is "really" happening in the world.

HELENA, Mont., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Randy Moy provides readers with an eye-opening perspective about today's world in Watchman, What Do You See? ($21.99, paperback, 9781662893230; $9.99, e-book, 9781662893247).

Moy's book was written to help all readers understand what is "really" happening in the world today. It's the prayerful result of the Lord's guidance as to what the Bible says about these days and the days to come. Moy aims to help others find hope and assurance in Jesus, based on what God says about the challenging days that lie ahead.