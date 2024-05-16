Enlightening Perspective About What is Really Happening in the World

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking teaching for anyone desiring to fully understand the possible outcomes of what is "really" happening in the world.
HELENA, Mont., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Randy Moy provides readers with an eye-opening perspective about today's world in Watchman, What Do You See? ($21.99, paperback, 9781662893230; $9.99, e-book, 9781662893247).
Moy's book was written to help all readers understand what is "really" happening in the world today. It's the prayerful result of the Lord's guidance as to what the Bible says about these days and the days to come. Moy aims to help others find hope and assurance in Jesus, based on what God says about the challenging days that lie ahead.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Moy said, "For years, the Lord has laid on my heart how sad/angry He is as He watches the world heading in the wrong direction. A growing number of people are ignoring Him or choosing not to even believe that He is real."
Since retiring in 1999, Randy Moy and his wife, Nancy, have been working for the Lord in various capacities. Through their small nonprofit ministry, they have held multiple couples' retreats, mentored individuals and written books about the days that they live in. They consider themselves simple bondservants of the Lord.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Watchman, What Do You See? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Randy Moy, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article