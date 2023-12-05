ENLIGN Advisors' Jeff Snell Moderates Panel Discussion on "Advanced Add-Backs in M&A"

At the M&A Source Fall Conference & Deal Market in Charlotte, NC. ENLIGN Advisors' Principal Broker, Jeff Snell who holds the association's Merger and Acquisition Master Intermediary designation (M&AMI), moderated a discussion of esteemed professionals on the topic, "Advanced Add-Backs in M&A." The panelists were: Cress Diglio of Calder Associates, Evan Ottaviano of Bennett Thrasher, Steve Mariani of Diamond Financial and Kyle Madden of KLH Capital. The educational event was well-attended and well-received.
RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the M&A Source Fall Conference & Deal Market in Charlotte, NC. ENLIGN Advisors' Principal Broker, Jeff Snell who holds the association's Merger and Acquisition Master Intermediary designation (M&AMI), moderated a discussion of esteemed professionals on the topic, "Advanced Add-Backs in M&A." The panelists were: Cress Diglio of Calder Associates, Evan Ottaviano of Bennett Thrasher, Steve Mariani of Diamond Financial and Kyle Madden of KLH Capital. The educational event was well-attended and well-received.
"Add-backs are financial adjustments to the profit and loss statement to normalize the reports, such that buyers, lenders and underwriters can review them and have the most accurate reflection of what the company is likely to produce for the new owner. The adjusted EBITDA is the single most-important data point. I was pleased to be selected to moderate the panel. Ensuring that members are current on best practices is fundamental to the purpose of M&A Source." - Jeff Snell, Principal Broker, ENLIGN Advisors
The M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. To learn more visit http://www.masource.org.
With two decades of experience, ENLIGN Advisors' team of Certified Business Intermediary professionals has completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. Over the years, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive, national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality.
contact Jeff Snell at 919-624-1124
