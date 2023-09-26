ENLIGN Advisors, Leading Business Intermediary Firm, Celebrates 20 Years of Success

"The client's best interest is paramount. There's zero exception to that - in negotiation, buyer pre-qualification, and how you market, package and represent the business. It's all about making sure that the client's best interests are served."- Jeff Snell, Principal Broker, ENLIGN Advisors Tweet this

Principal Broker, Jeff Snell, founded the firm in August 2003. "I was very fortunate over the years to have people reach out to me who appreciated the professional services model that we were attempting to bring to the market. They wanted to be part of the team. Integrity is really the foundational principle of the people who are on the team. Doing the right thing when people aren't looking is important," Jeff stated.

For the next 20 years, ENLIGN Advisors' vision includes a deep commitment to credentialing, continuing education, technological innovation, adding quality members to the team, geographic expansion, larger transactions and more markets.

ENLIGN Advisors' Certified Business Intermediary professionals have completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. Over two decades, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality.

To learn more, contact Jeff Snell at 919-624-1124 or [email protected].

