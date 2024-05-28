ENLIGN Advisors Principal Broker and Founder, Jeff Snell, Presents Workshop at the IBBA 2024 Annual Conference

"Presenting at this conference workshop served to refine the content that will be included in a full course at the IBBA 2025 national conference." - Jeff Snell, ENLIGN Advisors Principal Broker and Founder Post this

Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, Jeff Snell has a strong history of leadership and participation in the IBBA.

Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI)

Credentialing Chairman 2015-Present

Board of Governor's 2016-2020

Chairman 2019

Treasurer 2018

Fellow of the IBBA

Tom West Award Recipient 2017

