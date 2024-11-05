ENLIGN Advisors Principal Broker and Founder, Jeff Snell Selected for The Lions of Dealmaking Panel at the M&A Source® 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market

At the M&A Source® 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Snell (CM&AP, M&AMI, LMCBI, ABI), Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, was selected as a panelist on the Mastermind Session, The Lions of Dealmaking. At this exclusive, open Q&A session with no set agenda, conference attendees had the opportunity to ask questions on any topic to a panel of long-tenured M&A Advisors and PEGs. The Lions of Dealmaking panel included Jim Afinowich of IBG Business/Fox & Fin, Phil King of M&A Evolution, Alex Welles of Union Capital Associates, LP and John Zayac of IBG Business. This Mastermind session has been one of the most-popular and well-received sessions at M&A Source conferences.

RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the M&A Source® 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Snell (CM&AP, M&AMI, LMCBI, ABI), Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, was selected as a panelist on the Mastermind Session, The Lions of Dealmaking. At this exclusive, open Q&A session with no set agenda, conference attendees had the opportunity to ask questions on any topic to a panel of long-tenured M&A Advisors and PEGs. The Lions of Dealmaking panel included Jim Afinowich of IBG Business/Fox & Fin, Phil King of M&A Evolution, Alex Welles of Union Capital Associates, LP and John Zayac of IBG Business. This Mastermind session has been one of the most-popular and well-received sessions at M&A Source conferences.