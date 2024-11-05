ENLIGN Advisors Principal Broker and Founder, Jeff Snell Selected for The Lions of Dealmaking Panel at the M&A Source® 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market

At the M&A Source® 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Snell (CM&AP, M&AMI, LMCBI, ABI), Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, was selected as a panelist on the Mastermind Session, The Lions of Dealmaking. At this exclusive, open Q&A session with no set agenda, conference attendees had the opportunity to ask questions on any topic to a panel of long-tenured M&A Advisors and PEGs. The Lions of Dealmaking panel included Jim Afinowich of IBG Business/Fox & Fin, Phil King of M&A Evolution, Alex Welles of Union Capital Associates, LP and John Zayac of IBG Business. This Mastermind session has been one of the most-popular and well-received sessions at M&A Source conferences.
RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the M&A Source® 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Snell (CM&AP, M&AMI, LMCBI, ABI), Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, was selected as a panelist on the Mastermind Session, The Lions of Dealmaking. At this exclusive, open Q&A session with no set agenda, conference attendees had the opportunity to ask questions on any topic to a panel of long-tenured M&A Advisors and PEGs. The Lions of Dealmaking panel included Jim Afinowich of IBG Business/Fox & Fin, Phil King of M&A Evolution, Alex Welles of Union Capital Associates, LP and John Zayac of IBG Business. This Mastermind session has been one of the most-popular and well-received sessions at M&A Source conferences.
"I was honored to be selected to take part in this panel and interact with the leading lower middle market M&A Advisors and investors in the U.S. and Canada." - Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder, ENLIGN Advisors
About M&A Source
M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.
About ENLIGN Advisors
With two decades of experience, ENLIGN Advisors' team of Certified Business Intermediary professionals has completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. Over the years, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive, national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality. To learn more, contact Jeff Snell at 919-624-1124 or [email protected].
Media Contact
Jeff Snell, ENLIGN Advisors, 919-624-1124, [email protected], www.enlign.com
SOURCE ENLIGN Advisors
