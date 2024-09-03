ENLIGN Advisors Principal Broker and Founder, Jeff Snell Selected to Lead Advanced Negotiation Skills Training for the IBBA 2024 MCBI Cohort

Jeff Snell, CM&AP, M&AMI, LMCBI, ABI, Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, was selected by the IBBA to be an instructor in the 2024 Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) program for main street business brokers. The virtual instruction, comprised of 10 transaction topics over 20, two-hour sessions, requires almost a full year to complete. The program cohort is limited to approximately 20 participants. Each topic is developed and taught by seasoned business brokers. Mr. Snell was the instructor for the session titled, Advanced Negotiation Skills Training. He has been a member of the IBBA since the formation of ENLIGN Advisors in 2003.
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Snell, CM&AP, M&AMI, LMCBI, ABI, Principal Broker and Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, was selected by the IBBA to be an instructor in the 2024 Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) program for main street business brokers. The virtual instruction, comprised of 10 transaction topics over 20, two-hour sessions, requires almost a full year to complete. The program cohort is limited to approximately 20 participants. Each topic is developed and taught by seasoned business brokers. Mr. Snell was the instructor for the session titled, Advanced Negotiation Skills Training. He has been a member of the IBBA since the formation of ENLIGN Advisors in 2003.
"I earned the Master Certified Business Intermediary in the inaugural MCBI cohort in 2023 and found it to be incredibly valuable. I was honored to be selected to lead this training module." - Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder, ENLIGN Advisors
According to the International Business Brokers Association®, the MCBI program, " provides experience-based instruction designed to help participants enhance knowledge and skills to close more deals quicker, and with greater efficiency, creating opportunities to earn more annual commission." The skills mastered in this program include:
- Prospecting for Sellers
- Pre-Due Diligence for Sellers
- Analyzing and Valuing Businesses
- Packaging+ Marketing The Business
- Identifying + Working With Qualified Buyers
- Negotiating The Deal
- Legal Issues
- Due Diligence
- Ethical Issues
- Transaction Structuring, Closing + Transfer
About the International Business Brokers Association®
Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ].
About ENLIGN Advisors
With two decades of experience, ENLIGN Advisors' team of Certified Business Intermediary professionals has completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. Over the years, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive, national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality.
To learn more, contact Jeff Snell at 919-624-1124 or [email protected].
Media Contact
Jeff Snell, ENLIGN Advisors, 919-624-1124, [email protected], www.enlign.com
SOURCE ENLIGN Advisors
