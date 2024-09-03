ENLIGN Advisors Principal Broker and Founder, Jeff Snell Selected to Lead Advanced Negotiation Skills Training for the IBBA 2024 MCBI Cohort

"I earned the Master Certified Business Intermediary in the inaugural MCBI cohort in 2023 and found it to be incredibly valuable. I was honored to be selected to lead this training module." - Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder, ENLIGN Advisors Post this

According to the International Business Brokers Association®, the MCBI program, " provides experience-based instruction designed to help participants enhance knowledge and skills to close more deals quicker, and with greater efficiency, creating opportunities to earn more annual commission." The skills mastered in this program include:

Prospecting for Sellers

Pre-Due Diligence for Sellers

Analyzing and Valuing Businesses

Packaging+ Marketing The Business

Identifying + Working With Qualified Buyers

Negotiating The Deal

Legal Issues

Due Diligence

Ethical Issues

Transaction Structuring, Closing + Transfer

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ].

About ENLIGN Advisors

With two decades of experience, ENLIGN Advisors' team of Certified Business Intermediary professionals has completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. Over the years, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive, national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality.

