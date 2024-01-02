ENLIGN ADVISORS Principal Broker, Jeff Snell Receives the Highest Certification in Mainstreet Business Brokerage: Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI)

Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, has achieved the highest level of Certification available in the Business Brokerage profession. There were 14 individuals in the inaugural cohort to receive the Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI) Certification from the International Business Brokers Association. Jeff earned his Lifetime CBI in 2016; as such, his new Master CBI, cumulative designation, is Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary - the highest certification in Mainstreet business brokerage. Jeff is currently one of only five in the world. With twenty years of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, LMCBI is the latest addition to the professional designations held by Jeff, including CM&AP, M&AMI, LCBI and ABI.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, has achieved the highest level of Certification available in the Business Brokerage profession. There were 14 individuals in the inaugural cohort to receive the Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI) Certification from the International Business Brokers Association. Jeff earned his Lifetime CBI in 2016; as such, his new Master CBI, cumulative designation, is Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary - the highest certification in Mainstreet business brokerage. Jeff is currently one of only five in the world. With twenty years of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, LMCBI is the latest addition to the professional designations held by Jeff, including CM&AP, M&AMI, LCBI and ABI.