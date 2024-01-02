ENLIGN ADVISORS Principal Broker, Jeff Snell Receives the Highest Certification in Mainstreet Business Brokerage: Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI)

Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, has achieved the highest level of Certification available in the Business Brokerage profession. There were 14 individuals in the inaugural cohort to receive the Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI) Certification from the International Business Brokers Association. Jeff earned his Lifetime CBI in 2016; as such, his new Master CBI, cumulative designation, is Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary - the highest certification in Mainstreet business brokerage. Jeff is currently one of only five in the world. With twenty years of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, LMCBI is the latest addition to the professional designations held by Jeff, including CM&AP, M&AMI, LCBI and ABI.
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder of ENLIGN Advisors, has achieved the highest level of Certification available in the Business Brokerage profession. There were 14 individuals in the inaugural cohort to receive the Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary (LMCBI) Certification from the International Business Brokers Association. Jeff earned his Lifetime CBI in 2016; as such, his new Master CBI, cumulative designation, is Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary - the highest certification in Mainstreet business brokerage. Jeff is currently one of only five in the world. With twenty years of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, LMCBI is the latest addition to the professional designations held by Jeff, including CM&AP, M&AMI, LCBI and ABI.
Earning the LMCBI designation requires the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation and the completion of a 10-month curriculum to enhance mastery of these skills:
- Prospecting for Sellers
- Pre-Due Diligence for Sellers
- Analyzing and Valuing Businesses
- Packaging + Marketing the Business
- Identifying + Working with Qualified Buyers
- Negotiating the Deal
- Legal Issues
- Due Diligence
- Ethical Issues
- Transaction Structuring, Closing + Transfer
"I am humbled to have been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the International Business Brokers Association's Lifetime Master Certified Business Intermediary program. This advanced designation further demonstrates ENLIGN's ongoing commitment to excellence in business transaction management." - Jeff Snell, Principal Broker & Founder, ENLIGN Advisors
In addition to the LMCBI, Jeff Snell's professional credentials and experience include: Certified Merger & Acquisition Professional, Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary, Lifetime Certified Business Broker, Accredited Business Intermediary Fellow of the International Business Brokers Association, International Business Brokers Association Credentialing Chairman 2015-Present, International Business Brokers Association Board of Governor's 2016-2020, International Business Brokers Association Chairman 2019, International Business Brokers Association Treasurer 2018, Merger & Acquisition Source Board of Governors 2019-2020, 2017 Tom West Award Recipient Expert Witness as to Business Valuation, Wake County District Court
ENLIGN Advisors' Certified Business Intermediary professionals have completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. For over two decades, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality.
