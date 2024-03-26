ENLIGN Business Brokers Represents Raleigh, NC-Area Pure Barre Franchise in Sale

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to connect business owners with strategic buyers to complete the purchase and sale of companies in the Carolinas and across the U.S." - Jeff Snell, Principal Broker and Founder, ENLIGN Business Brokers Post this

This transaction illustrates some of ENLIGN Business Brokers'' key strengths.

In-depth knowledge of the boutique fitness industry

20-year track record of guiding entrepreneurs through the business purchase and sale process

Experience assisting buyers and sellers with their business transactions

We deliver the highest market value, in the shortest amount of time, with complete confidentiality.®

ABOUT PURE BARRE

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands.

ABOUT ENLIGN ADVISORS

ENLIGN Advisors' Certified Business Intermediary professionals have completed hundreds of transactions in a wide range of industries. For over two decades, ENLIGN Business Brokers and M&A Advisors have honed a thorough, proven process for business sales, guiding their clients and skillfully managing every detail to a successful close. Leveraging their extensive national marketing network and partnerships with the top industry organizations, ENLIGN delivers maximum results and outstanding service, while maintaining strict confidentiality.

