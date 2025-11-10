ENML Partners with Marriott's Leading Luxury Properties to Pilot Dentist-Designed Toothpaste and Mouthwash Tablets

The sustainable oral care brand brings elevated oral wellness to spa experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott, and EDITION Hotels.
MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENML, the dentist-designed and veteran-owned oral wellness brand, is proud to announce a new pilot partnership with five of Marriott International's premier luxury properties: The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, The Miami Beach EDITION, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.
The pilot program introduces ENML's clean, water-free toothpaste and mouthwash tablets to select spa retail locations and locker rooms, bringing guests an elevated, sustainable oral care experience that complements each property's luxury wellness offerings. Guests at The Miami Beach EDITION and The St. Regis Bal Harbour have already embraced the innovation, with some reportedly taking tablets "by the handful" after trying them in spa locker rooms.
"We're ecstatic to partner with Marriott, the best hospitality brand in the world, to showcase our products at some of their top luxury brands," said Dr. Jordan Harper, co-founder of ENML. "Our mission was to bring elevated oral wellness to spa locations that matched their premium product offerings. We're also proud to provide an additional revenue stream for these spas, where oral hygiene products traditionally haven't been part of the retail experience."
The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation and guest well-being. ENML's dentist-formulated tablets contain hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens enamel, offering guests a safe, effective alternative to traditional toothpaste and mouthwash.
ENML tablets are a conscious choice for the environmentally savvy. An estimated 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes are thrown away each year. ENML tablets deliver the same clean, refreshing feel as traditional toothpaste or mouthwash, all in a compact, mess-free format that eliminates the need for plastic tubes, thus reducing plastic waste and promoting a healthier planet.
ENML is ideal for those who seek simplicity, sustainability and proven results. Whether gifting an eco-friendly set or packing for a trip, ENML's minimalist design and travel-friendly format make oral care effortless anywhere.
Media Contact
Allison Huber, ChicExecs, 760.992.9113, [email protected], https://chicexecs.com/
SOURCE ENML
Share this article