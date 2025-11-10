ENML Partners with Marriott's Leading Luxury Properties to Pilot Dentist-Designed Toothpaste and Mouthwash Tablets

"We're ecstatic to partner with the best hospitality brand in the world, Marriott," said Dr. Jordan Harper, co-founder of ENML. "We're also proud to provide an additional revenue stream for these spas, where oral hygiene products traditionally haven't been part of the retail experience." Post this

"We're ecstatic to partner with Marriott, the best hospitality brand in the world, to showcase our products at some of their top luxury brands," said Dr. Jordan Harper, co-founder of ENML. "Our mission was to bring elevated oral wellness to spa locations that matched their premium product offerings. We're also proud to provide an additional revenue stream for these spas, where oral hygiene products traditionally haven't been part of the retail experience."

The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation and guest well-being. ENML's dentist-formulated tablets contain hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens enamel, offering guests a safe, effective alternative to traditional toothpaste and mouthwash.

ENML tablets are a conscious choice for the environmentally savvy. An estimated 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes are thrown away each year. ENML tablets deliver the same clean, refreshing feel as traditional toothpaste or mouthwash, all in a compact, mess-free format that eliminates the need for plastic tubes, thus reducing plastic waste and promoting a healthier planet.

ENML is ideal for those who seek simplicity, sustainability and proven results. Whether gifting an eco-friendly set or packing for a trip, ENML's minimalist design and travel-friendly format make oral care effortless anywhere.

