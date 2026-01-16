Ennis Plastic Surgery Named "Best Luxury Plastic Surgery Center 2025 - USA" by LUXlife Magazine

These awards reflect what matters most to me and my team—achieving natural, personalized results through advanced plastic surgery techniques that leave our patients genuinely happy with both their outcomes and the care they receive. Post this

"These awards reflect what matters most to me and my team—achieving natural, personalized results through advanced plastic surgery techniques that leave our patients genuinely happy with both their outcomes and the care they receive," said Dr. L. Scott Ennis, board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Ennis Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Ennis is known for placing emphasis on timeless elegance rather than fleeting trends, a philosophy that guides his refined, natural approach to aesthetic enhancement. His expertise in deep-plane facelifts, facial rejuvenation, and advanced endoscopic, minimal-incision surgical techniques continues to attract patients from across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia.

As part of the Ennis Plastic Surgery leadership team, Donna Ennis, ARNP is widely known as "The Gentle Injector." A board-certified nurse practitioner, she is recognized for her expert technique with injectables, dermal fillers, and non-surgical aesthetic treatments—delivering natural results through a compassionate, patient-centered approach.

Why Ennis Plastic Surgery Was Selected

The Global Excellence Awards committee highlighted several distinguishing factors:

Exceptional surgical artistry and consistently natural-looking results

Leadership in advanced endoscopic and minimal-incision facial, breast, and body procedures

A luxury patient experience emphasizing discretion, personalization, and comfort

International reputation for corrective, complex, and revision surgeries

Continued recognition from Castle Connolly, NAOPS, Palm Beach Illustrated, the Women's Choice Award, and other leading medical organizations

Dr. Ennis is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and maintains active memberships in the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). These affiliations reflect his standing as a respected authority in cosmetic surgery both nationally and internationally.

He is widely known for his specialization in deep-plane facelifts and facial rejuvenation, and patients from around the world routinely seek his expertise for results tailored carefully to their individual anatomy. His Boca Raton practice is recognized for combining surgical precision with attentive, personalized care—core values reflected in this new award distinction.

To learn more about Dr. Ennis and the advanced procedures offered at Ennis Plastic Surgery, visit www.EnnisMD.com or call 561-220-7026 to schedule a consultation.

