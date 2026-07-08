Enoch Michael wins 21st annual Halstead Grant for Emerging Jewelers

"Over 21 years of awarding grants, we have recognized a broad range of silversmithing styles. This is our first award to a traditional Native American jewelry artist. We are proud to honor Enoch Michael's accomplishments and enormous potential." Post this

The search for a creative outlet led Enoch Platero to jewelry making and his hobby quickly turned into a business. Platero's goal is to make jewelry that lasts, feels grounded, and lets the wearer bring their own meaning to it. He exhibits in a variety of shows and teaches workshops throughout the southwest region.

Platero said, "This grant marks an important step for Enoch Michael, validating the discipline behind the business and the standards guiding the jewelry. I am grateful for Halstead's recognition and for the confidence they have placed in its future."

Based in Utah, Platero primarily uses sterling silver and turquoise to create jewelry that blends traditional and contemporary Navajo silversmithing. He creates every piece by hand with a focus on structure, symmetry, and balance. His pieces typically range $500-$1,500, with options for larger statement pieces.

The Halstead Grant also awarded finalist prizes of $1,000 cash and $250 in jewelry supplies to Abigail Leaventon Jewelry, Cassidy Kaufman Jewelry, and Solaris Forge.

The Halstead Grant began in 2006 to bring the business plan concept to the jewelry community. It provides resources for creative entrepreneurs to establish clear goals and measurable steps toward self-sufficiency. The application requires more than jewelry portfolio photos. Questions cover an entire business plan including marketing, competitive analysis, finances, and production capacity. The 2027 Halstead Grant application is now available online.

Media Contact

Ashley Maldonado, Halstead, 1 800-528-0535, [email protected], https://grant.halsteadbead.com/

SOURCE Halstead