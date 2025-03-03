Enosemi and Jabil to develop advanced packaging process technology for photonic chips

Enosemi Inc. ("Enosemi") and Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced a collaboration in advanced packaging process technology for Enosemi photonic chips. As compute systems for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) scale in magnitude and complexity, the interconnects increasingly bottleneck system performance. Jabil, a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, is providing Enosemi advanced photonics packaging services to support higher bandwidth interconnects within AI compute systems.
LOS GATOS, Calif., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enosemi Inc. ("Enosemi") and Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced a collaboration in advanced packaging process technology for Enosemi photonic chips. As compute systems for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) scale in magnitude and complexity, the interconnects increasingly bottleneck system performance. Jabil, a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, is providing Enosemi advanced photonics packaging services to support higher bandwidth interconnects within AI compute systems.
Enosemi has existing 1.6 terabit/s photonic chiplets and design IP that incorporates the key high-speed analog and photonic components needed for AI interconnects. These chiplets and IP include high efficiency modulators, modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, and integrated control systems fabricated in a state-of-the-art 300mm wafer manufacturing process. Working together, Enosemi and Jabil are developing the critical advanced packaging process technology to support highly integrated electronic-photonic chiplet assemblies. Enosemi's chiplet and IP customers will be able to leverage Jabil's expertise to develop highly integrated packages with AI ASICs and photonic chips.
"Enosemi is excited to partner with Jabil to develop this packaging technology," said Matt Streshinsky, CEO of Enosemi. "Jabil is the ideal partner to not only develop leading edge manufacturing processes, but also provide our customers with a path to scale that can leverage Enosemi's highly integrated photonic chiplets. This collaboration with Jabil will demonstrate the suitability of Enosemi's chiplet and design IP technology for use within AI compute systems."
"Jabil is a world leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions for photonics. We have invested to create our Advanced Photonics Packaging NPI center in Ottawa, Canada, and we are glad to provide our experience to Enosemi for the packaging of their advanced product," said KW Hoo, VP, global business units at Jabil. "Jabil's manufacturing solutions across the product ecosystem enables scalable and optimized performance for modern data centers."
About Enosemi
Enosemi is a provider of critical chiplets, design IP, and custom silicon to accelerate silicon photonics product development. Enosemi's technology enables the next generation of photonics and addresses the industry's needs across connectivity, computing, sensing, medical devices, and biotechnology. The company's leadership team has a track record of bringing numerous silicon photonics and high-speed wireline products to market.
