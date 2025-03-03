Enosemi and Jabil to develop advanced packaging process technology for photonic chips

Jabil is the ideal partner to not only develop leading edge manufacturing processes, but also provide our customers with a path to scale that can leverage Enosemi's highly integrated photonic chiplets. Post this

"Enosemi is excited to partner with Jabil to develop this packaging technology," said Matt Streshinsky, CEO of Enosemi. "Jabil is the ideal partner to not only develop leading edge manufacturing processes, but also provide our customers with a path to scale that can leverage Enosemi's highly integrated photonic chiplets. This collaboration with Jabil will demonstrate the suitability of Enosemi's chiplet and design IP technology for use within AI compute systems."

"Jabil is a world leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions for photonics. We have invested to create our Advanced Photonics Packaging NPI center in Ottawa, Canada, and we are glad to provide our experience to Enosemi for the packaging of their advanced product," said KW Hoo, VP, global business units at Jabil. "Jabil's manufacturing solutions across the product ecosystem enables scalable and optimized performance for modern data centers."

Enosemi is a provider of critical chiplets, design IP, and custom silicon to accelerate silicon photonics product development. Enosemi's technology enables the next generation of photonics and addresses the industry's needs across connectivity, computing, sensing, medical devices, and biotechnology. The company's leadership team has a track record of bringing numerous silicon photonics and high-speed wireline products to market.

