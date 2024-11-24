ENR New England Honors USQ, 10 Prospect Street Project with Best Project Award

The high-efficiency building is targeting LEED certifications for sustainability.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company proudly announces that its USQ, 10 Prospect Street project in Somerville, MA has received an Award of Merit in the Office/Retail/Mixed-Use category as part of ENR New England's Best Project Awards program. The project team accepted the award at a ceremony on November 22nd in Boston.

The ENR Best Project Awards program honors project teams behind the most innovative and impactful projects of the year. Juries composed of esteemed local industry professionals select the winners.

USQ - 10 Prospect Street, Somerville, MA

Just steps from Union Square's new MBTA station, this LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum building is part of the 17-acre USQ development. Developed by US2 and designed by SGA, 10 Prospect Street features state-of-the-art design, lab-ready infrastructure, flexible and efficient floor plans, and a wide range of on-site amenities for tenants. At 205,000 SF and seven stories, the new facility provides an innovative research and development environment for synergistic collaboration and discoveries, with 60% being utilized for lab space and 40% office environments, with a two-story mechanical penthouse supporting essential life sciences equipment.

At ground level, approximately 12,000 SF are reserved for future retail. The seventh floor features a premium amenity space, including a lounge, outdoor deck, and kitchen designed for hosting events. The building's exterior design reflects Union Square's industrial heritage with materials used in local industries of the 1900s, reminiscent of the former grist mills and brick manufacturing, as well as ink, glass, and copper tubing factories.

Part of the larger USQ master plan, 10 Prospect Street establishes Somerville as a dynamic sub-cluster for technology and life sciences. Its proximity to the Union Square train station is expected to bring more than 500 permanent life sciences jobs to the area.

Gilbane's Boston Interiors and Special Projects Group was also tapped to deliver dynamic and lab-ready interior fit-outs for incoming life sciences and commercial clients. JLL is leading leasing efforts; for leasing inquiries and details on interior fit-out projects, visit http://www.discoverusq.com.

"Gilbane is thrilled to accept this award, a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team who delivered this amazing state-of-the-art facility that benefits the growing life sciences market in Somerville," said Gilbane's Justin MacEachern, vice president and business unit leader for Massachusetts and Northern New England. "As part of the expansion of life sciences throughout Greater Boston, it's a privilege to be a part of Somerville's transformation into a rich sub-cluster of research and innovation, and we're proud to deliver this highly efficient building and the interior tenant fit-outs that will host groundbreaking research for generations to come."

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company