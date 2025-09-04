ENRG Grows from 5 Chapters to more than 40 Across U.S. & Canada in Just 90 Days

"What's happened in just three months is nothing short of incredible—leaders across North America are proving that when you bring the right people together with a help-first mindset, the results are exponential." - Kyle Mealy Post this

From One Room to a North American Network

What began as a small group of business owners in Fairhope has grown into a coast-to-coast movement, with recent chapters launched in Birmingham, Mobile, Santa Barbara, South Orange County, Orlando, Boca Raton, Pensacola, Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, Wichita, New Orleans, Twin Cities, Brainerd Lakes, Charlotte, Buffalo, Long Island, Cleveland, Lancaster, Nashville, Houston, Leesburg, Vancouver, and more.

"Small businesses are the backbone of every community," said Forrest K. Derr, ENRG Integrator Evangelist and Board Member. "What started as one facilitator doing most of the talking has turned into a movement of leaders helping each other—building stronger companies, creating jobs, and lifting entire communities."

Kyle Mealy, CEO and Co-Founder of ENRG, added, "At the core of ENRG is a belief that no entrepreneur should have to grow their business alone. What's happened in just three months is nothing short of incredible—leaders across North America are proving that when you bring the right people together with a help-first mindset, the results are exponential."

A Proven Model for Local Impact

Local leadership: Chapters are led by EOS Implementers and vetted Integrators, ensuring that there is always someone available to help small business owners.

Structured meetings: Each 90-minute session follows a tested format—check-in, education, issue-solving, collaboration, and accountability—so participants leave with real solutions and next steps.

Free and open: Chapters are free to attend and run, making it easy for leaders to plug in, gear up, and drive results.

Who is Welcome to Attend?

Entrepreneurs and COOs/Second-in-Commands who are:

Running on EOS®

Curious about EOS®

Self-implementing EOS®

Exploring Entrepreneurial Leap™ content

Attending Entrepreneurial Leap Academy™

Seeking a trusted peer network to share experiences, solve problems, and accelerate their growth

What's Next

ENRG is calling on growth-minded entrepreneurs, operational leaders, and business experts to start or join a chapter in their area. They can sign up for chapters here: https://enrg.life/attend-a-chapter/. If they can't find one in their local area, they are welcome to join the National (Virtual) Chapter.

Media Contact

Kyle Mealy, ENRG, 1 608-220-9484, [email protected], https://enrg.life/

SOURCE ENRG