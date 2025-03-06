Enrich Biosystems Welcomes Dr. Laszlo Radvanyi as Scientific Advisor

Accomplished immunologist with 30 years of experience conducting T cell research in both top-notch industry organizations and academic institutions to help life science tool company commercialize its groundbreaking technology to accelerate cell and gene therapy discovery

BRANFORD, Conn., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enrich Biosystems, a Branford-based life science tool company, today announced the appointment of Laszlo G Radvanyi, Ph.D. as scientific advisor. Dr. Radvanyi, a Professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Toronto, will help Enrich accelerate the commercialization of the company's microfluidics-free cell analysis and retrieval technology.

Enrich is driving the future of tumor-killing T-cell discovery with Enrich TROVO. This cutting-edge, microfluidics-free system preserves natural cell activity while enabling rapid high-throughput coculture and real-time analysis of countless T-cell clones—requiring minimal human intervention. TROVO's innovative AI-driven grouping effortlessly identifies the most promising T cell clones, eliminating user variability in selection and enhancing lab efficiency.

"Dr. Radvanyi brings a wealth of experience in fundamental and translational research in cancer immunotherapy to Enrich, making him an exceptional scientific advisor for our company," said Dong Wang, CEO at Enrich Biosystems. "As we embark on an exciting journey to expand our application portfolios, his expertise will be instrumental in driving us towards market success."

As founding CSO at Lion Biotechnologies (later renamed Iovance Biotherapeutics), the first biotech company to commercialize tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer, Dr. Radvanyi built a skilled scientific team and established the research infrastructure helping to guide the company into its early clinical trials. Dr. Radvanyi recently served as President & Scientific Director of the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR). Prior to this, he held positions at EMD Serono (Merck KGaA) as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Immuno-Oncology (IO) and at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as a Professor in the Department of Melanoma Medical where he conducted fundamental and translational research in cancer immunotherapy.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Enrich team and helping facilitate the development and commercialization of these unparalleled powerful cell discovery and clone retrieval technology for cell therapy research," said Dr. Radvanyi. "With this unparalleled technology, we're on the brink of major breakthroughs in drug and cell therapy discovery. I look forward to working with the team to unlock new possibilities for cell biologists and cell therapists."

Dr. Radvanyi holds a BSc, MSc, and PhD from the University of Toronto.

About Enrich Biosystems Inc.:

Enrich Biosystems is an emerging biotech company focused on developing and commercializing a groundbreaking microfluidics-free cell analysis and retrieval technology. This advanced cell technology transforms the workflow for cell coculturing, kinetics profiling, and clone retrieval, enabling efficient cell sorting processes based on desired clone behaviors and functions. Enrich collaborates with esteemed research institutions and cell therapy developers to enhance critical applications of its platform, including advancements in T-cell, NK cell, and stem cell therapy discovery. The company's TROVO platform has already gained traction among US and European customers.

