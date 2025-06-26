Enrich Layer Acquires HR Signal® to Integrate Market-Leading Workforce Insights Engine™ into their Data Platform

"HR Signal's Workforce Insights Engine™ gives us an unparalleled lens into how people, companies, and markets intersect. By weaving that intelligence into our unified API, we're raising the bar for data accuracy, depth, and value — so our clients can build smarter products faster." Post this

The acquisition of HR Signal follows their most recent funding round in the Spring of 2024. Founded in 2020, HR Signal spent five years refining AI models that predict employee Retention Risk™, career paths, and real-time talent insights from billions of data points.

The recent Integration of HR Signal already allows customers of Enrich Layer's platform to use new enrichment endpoints with more data attributes being released soon. The unified API from Enrich Layer takes the Workforce Insights Engine™ far beyond HR to provide value for everything from sales intelligence to investment research with richer, more contextual data.

About Enrich Layer

Bay Area California-based Vertical Int Inc (DBA Enrich Layer) emerged in 2025 via multiple acquisitions and remains under private ownership. The leadership team, with decades of data infrastructure expertise, is on a mission to unify highly sought-after datasets into a singular reliable API.

Enrich Layer is aggregating and enriching information on companies, people, jobs, and the open web. The company delivers high-quality, normalized data that fuels modern applications with speed and precision. Its platform simplifies the complexity of data ingestion and schema alignment, enabling developers, data scientists, and revenue teams to focus on building, not wrangling data.

Enrich Layer's robust seamless API is built for performance and compliance, to enable use cases from lead enrichment and talent analytics to strategic market insights and AI applications.

About HR Signal®

HR Signal Technology Inc, founded in 2020, created HR Signal® the AI-driven SaaS solution for employee retention, workforce analytics, and talent planning. Its proprietary Workforce Insights Engine™ analyzes billions of data points on people, companies and jobs.

Media Contact

Yury Tsukerman, Enrich Layer, 1 (925) 304-3435, [email protected], https://www.enrichlayer.com

SOURCE Enrich Layer