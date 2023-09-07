Enrichly Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Showcase Company

"When I started Enrichly, my goal was to bring confidence and healthy self esteem to children across the world. Being recognized in this way gives me further confidence that we're on the right track." - Enrichly founder, Margo Jordan Tweet this

Enrichly is unique because it uses cutting edge technology to keep up with student progress as they work through gamified exercises specifically and scientifically designed to boost their self esteem. This leads to happier, more confident children, and sets them up for a lifetime of success.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2023 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,400 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

"Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections."

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

About Enrichly

Enrichly is a gamified personal development platform committed to helping youth reach their full potential through programs purposefully built to improve self-esteem and boost confidence. Enrichly's unique approach involves implementing self-esteem development programs digitally and on-site, incorporating a personal development curriculum. We collect actionable insights by measuring students' self-esteem before and after participation, demonstrating the growth achieved. Additionally, we evaluate the impact of improved self-esteem on academic performance, mental health outcomes, and other relevant factors. Founded by US Army veteran, Margo Jordan, Enrichly has impacted the lives of thousands of young people worldwide, and continues to grow and evolve with technology. Learn more at www.enrich.ly and follow along on Instagram.

